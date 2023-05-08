Google I/O 2023: how to watch and what to expect

Google I/O is almost here, and that means the launch of the highly anticipated Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet is right around the corner. While the annual conference is largely geared toward developers, the company always holds a keynote revealing the latest and greatest things that’ll wind up in consumers’ hands.

If you want to watch the keynote live but aren’t attending the event, here’s all the information about when and where you can stream it, as well as what you can expect.

When is the main Google I/O 2023 keynote?

The main Google I/O 2023 keynote kicks off on May 10th, 2023, at 1PM ET / 10AM PT and will feature remarks from Google CEO Sundar Pichai. This year, the event will take place in person with a limited live audience at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

Where can I watch the Google I/O keynote?

There are several places where you can watch the keynote online, including from Google’s website, Google’s YouTube channel, and through the video embedded at the very top of this post. If you aren’t around to watch the stream live, you can always watch a recorded version of the event on YouTube after the fact.

With all that out of the way, here are some of the things we expect Google to announce during the event.

More details about the Google Pixel Fold

Google’s first foldable has long been rumored to be in the works, but Google surprised us all by making it official last week. The company posted an image and video of the Pixel Fold, which shows a device that folds horizontally, like a book.

While Google didn’t reveal any details about its specifications, a previous report from CNBC suggests that the device could feature a 5.8-inch display when closed shut and a 7.6-inch screen when unfolded, the same size as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Under the hood, the Pixel Fold is expected to use Google’s Tensor G2, the system on a chip used by Pixel 7-series devices. Like the other foldables on the market, the Pixel Fold probably won’t come cheap. According to CNBC, it could cost upwards of $1,700.

The launch of the Google Pixel Tablet

Image from @saori_vj’s video on Instagram

Google previously said that the tablet will come with an included charging dock and speaker that lets you use the device like a smart display, such as the Amazon Echo Show. The latest rumors from 9to5Google also indicate that it could come with Google’s Tensor G2 chip, Android 13, 8GB of RAM, a nanoceramic finish, and feature an 11-inch display.

An early Pixel Tablet listing on Amazon (which has since been removed) corroborates these rumors, but it also indicates that the device could come with two 8-megapixel cameras on its front and back, three microphones, up to 256GB of storage, and USI 2.0 stylus support. We still don’t know how much the Pixel Tablet will cost, though. Rumors point to between €600 to €650 in Europe, but Google’s European prices are sometimes higher than those in the US.

A look at the heavily leaked midrange Google Pixel 7A

Image: MySmartPrice / OnLeaks

Some of the device’s rumored specs include a Tensor G2 chip, an upgraded 64MP main camera, and a 13MP ultrawide camera. It could also launch with two features never before seen with Google’s budget-friendly A-series devices: a 90Hz refresh rate and support for wireless charging. These upgrades come with a bit of a tradeoff, though, as rumors suggest it could cost $50 more than the Pixel 6A at $499.

More info on the foldable-focused Android 14

Image: Google

We’re bound to hear more at Google I/O about Android 14, which features some enhancements for foldables, tablets, and devices with larger screens — a perfect fit for the event introducing the Pixel Fold. The beta for Android 14 is already out, with Google rolling out the first version of the operating system last month.

Since then, Google has been gradually adding new features to Android 14, like a new back arrow that blends with your background, passkey support, improved battery life, and more control over your privacy in your device’s media library. Android 14 is also expected to add improved font scaling ahead of its public rollout later this year.

A preview of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Image: OnLeaks and Smartprix

In addition to the potential launch of the Pixel 7A, Google might also give us a glimpse at the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, just like it did with the Pixel 7 during last year’s I/O. Google isn’t expected to officially launch the device until the fall, so it’s entirely possible the company will skip an early preview and instead keep the focus on new devices like the Fold. But if Google does show something, we already know a little bit about what to expect.

Leaked renders from Smartprix and OnLeaks reveal a redesigned camera bar on the Pixel 8 Pro that includes all three cameras in a single oval cutout. There’s also a sensor located beneath the flash that Smartprix believes could be a macro or depth sensor. The renders of the standard Pixel 8, however, show a camera setup similar to the one on the Pixel 7.

The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to come with a 6.52-inch display with more rounded corners, a hole-punch selfie camera, and 12GB of RAM, while the regular Pixel 8 will feature a 6.2-inch screen with 8GB of RAM. Another finding from 9to5Google indicates that the Pixel 8 series could come with an exclusive Video Unblur tool to sharpen videos.

Expect some AI surprises

Image: Google

With the launch of Google’s ChatGPT rival Bard, Google has gone all in on AI, and it’s likely that Google will use up a chunk of its I/O keynote to make some sort of AI-related announcements.

The company recently said that it’s testing generative AI tools in Workspace, starting with Docs and Gmail. Perhaps Google will announce that it’s expanding those features to Sheets and Slides or make them available to more users — not just trusted testers.

Anything else?

It’s always possible that Google could reveal a wildcard product, like an update to the Pixel Watch. And a new color of the Pixel Buds A-series seems to be on the table. But with the launch of the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, Google will have a pretty exciting event as it is.

The company is more likely to sprinkle some smaller announcements in between its hardware launches, like updates to Maps, Photos, and Google Assistant. It may even have some news to share about its smart home products as it continues to add new features to its Google Home app.