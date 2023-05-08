Google Pixel Tablet specs leak just days ahead of I/O

The expected launch of the Google Pixel Tablet is just days away, but its specs have already been leaked online, as spotted earlier by WinFuture. A now-removed listing from Amazon’s Japanese website reveals that the 11-inch tablet will feature Google’s Tensor G2 chip with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The listing also indicates that the device will come with an LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, up to 12 hours of video streaming, and USI 2.0 stylus support. Other notable features include two eight-megapixel cameras on the front and back of the device, quad speakers, three microphones, a USB-C charging port, and support for Wi-Fi 6.

While the leaked listing has the tablet priced at ¥79,800 (around $591) for 128GB of storage, previous rumors suggest that the tablet could start at €600 (around $662) in Europe. Google hasn’t revealed a release date for the Pixel Tablet, either, but the listing notes a launch date of June 20th.