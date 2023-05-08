Google Pixel Tablet specs leak just days ahead of I/O

The expected launch of the Google Pixel Tablet is just days away, but its specs have already been leaked online, as spotted earlier by WinFuture. A now-removed listing from Amazon’s Japanese website reveals that the 11-inch tablet will feature Google’s Tensor G2 chip with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The listing also indicates that the device will come with an LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, up to 12 hours of video streaming, and USI 2.0 stylus support. Other notable features include two eight-megapixel cameras on the front and back of the device, quad speakers, three microphones, a USB-C charging port, and support for Wi-Fi 6.
While the leaked listing has the tablet priced at ¥79,800 (around $591) for 128GB of storage, previous rumors suggest that the tablet could start at €600 (around $662) in Europe. Google hasn’t revealed a release date for the Pixel Tablet, either, but the listing notes a launch date of June 20th.
Google first took the wraps off of its Android-powered Pixel Tablet at its I/O event last year, which is set to come with a wireless dock that functions as both a charging station and speaker. This will allow you to use the device as a smart display, sort of like the Amazon Echo Show. The Pixel Tablet is expected to come in four colors in addition to the green / black and beige / white combos Google already revealed. That could include this light pink color option we saw in this video of the tablets captured in April.
We’ll likely see the Pixel Tablet revealed in full at Google’s I/O event on Wednesday, where the company is also expected to show off the newly announced Pixel Fold, the budget-friendly Pixel 7A, and maybe even a preview of the upcoming Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.