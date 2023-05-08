And yes, you can just claim all 20 games being offered by adding them to your account (you don’t even have to download them), and they’ll remain yours as long as you subscribe to an Essential plan — even if you lapse and later resubscribe.

While lots of these titles are now offered on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers, you might as well make them your own before Sony takes this little perk of PS5 ownership away tomorrow.

PlayStation Plus Essential (annual subscription) $ 48 $ 60 20 % off $ 48 $ 48 $ 60 20 % off A membership to PlayStation Plus Essential allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free monthly titles, use cloud save backups, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. Eneba is offering a year of membership for $48.43 with offer code USPlus until May 9th at 7AM ET. $48 at Eneba

Last week brought lots of Lego Star Wars deals for May the 4th, and now, there are some nice discounts for a more general swath of Lego fans — including ones that may make a nice Mother’s Day gift if you’re still shopping and want to save.

First off, there are a few great botanical Lego sets on sale that are each selling for $39.99 (a discount of $10). These deals include the Lego Orchid set (Best Buy / Amazon), the Lego Succulents (Amazon / Best Buy), and the Lego Bonsai Tree (Amazon / Best Buy). Each of these is a fun build that makes excellent home decor, especially since you never have to worry about watering or caring for it. The sale prices on the orchid and succulents are the lowest to date, with the bonsai being a second-best price. It sure beats buying a pricey plant that is likely to die.

Lego Bonsai Tree $ 40 $ 50 20 % off $ 40 $ 40 $ 50 20 % off A bonsai tree you never have to trim after you build it from its 878 pieces. It can be decorated with green leaves or pink cherry blossoms. $40 at Best Buy$40 at Amazon

If you prefer your building kits to be a little more “classico,” the Lego Vespa set is on sale for $79.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy. That’s the lowest price for this adorable set, which includes a working kickstand and a removable side panel to see the modeled engine inside. It even has real steering so you can imagine yourself winding through some busy Italian piazzas. Now, if only it came in yellow.

Lego Vespa scooter $ 80 $ 100 20 % off $ 80 $ 80 $ 100 20 % off The Lego Vespa consists of 1,106 pieces and includes a cute helmet, basket, and flower bouquet. $80 at Best Buy