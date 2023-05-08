Last call! Today presents the final moments in which PlayStation 5 owners can claim the PlayStation Plus Collection of last-gen hit games. And you can do so for cheaper by getting a one-year PlayStation Plus Essential membership for $48.43 (about $12 off) at Eneba with offer code USPlus. This deal from Eneba was initially set to expire today, but it’s been extended through May 9th at 7AM ET — just enough time to allow more gamers to claim games like Ratchet & Clank (2016), God of War (2018), Bloodborne, The Last Of Us Remastered (the PS4 version, not the PS5 remake), and Persona 5 (which, confusingly, went away and returned) from Sony.
And yes, you can just claim all 20 games being offered by adding them to your account (you don’t even have to download them), and they’ll remain yours as long as you subscribe to an Essential plan — even if you lapse and later resubscribe.
While lots of these titles are now offered on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers, you might as well make them your own before Sony takes this little perk of PS5 ownership away tomorrow.
A membership to PlayStation Plus Essential allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free monthly titles, use cloud save backups, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. Eneba is offering a year of membership for $48.43 with offer code USPlus until May 9th at 7AM ET.
Last week brought lots of Lego Star Wars deals for May the 4th, and now, there are some nice discounts for a more general swath of Lego fans — including ones that may make a nice Mother’s Day gift if you’re still shopping and want to save.
First off, there are a few great botanical Lego sets on sale that are each selling for $39.99 (a discount of $10). These deals include the Lego Orchid set (Best Buy / Amazon), the Lego Succulents (Amazon / Best Buy), and the Lego Bonsai Tree (Amazon / Best Buy). Each of these is a fun build that makes excellent home decor, especially since you never have to worry about watering or caring for it. The sale prices on the orchid and succulents are the lowest to date, with the bonsai being a second-best price. It sure beats buying a pricey plant that is likely to die.
Lego Orchid
A 608-piece orchid Lego kit, complete with pot.
Lego Succulents
Lego’s 771-piece succulents can be displayed together as a mini garden or separated as small individual plants.
Lego Bonsai Tree
A bonsai tree you never have to trim after you build it from its 878 pieces. It can be decorated with green leaves or pink cherry blossoms.
If you prefer your building kits to be a little more “classico,” the Lego Vespa set is on sale for $79.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy. That’s the lowest price for this adorable set, which includes a working kickstand and a removable side panel to see the modeled engine inside. It even has real steering so you can imagine yourself winding through some busy Italian piazzas. Now, if only it came in yellow.
Lego Vespa scooter
The Lego Vespa consists of 1,106 pieces and includes a cute helmet, basket, and flower bouquet.
Some more deals for your Monday:
- The latest Echo Show 8 smart display is on sale for $74.99 ($55 off) at Amazon. The eight-inch display is the right size for most people who want a screen for video calls, seeing their compatible Ring doorbell live feeds, and calling up helpful info via Alexa — like news, weather, or recipes. Read our review.
- If you want to go bigger, the Echo Show 15 is currently $184.99 ($65 off) at Amazon. The 15.6-inch wall-mountable display does most of what other Echo Shows can but bigger and with a picture-in-picture function. Plus, after an update, it also doubles as a small Fire TV for streaming shows and movies. Read our review.
- Anker’s 623 MagGo 2-in-1 magnetic wireless charger is on sale for $47.99 ($32 off) at Amazon. The compact cylindrical charger can wirelessly juice up a MagSafe iPhone at 7.5W while holding it at a convenient angle and also charging a pair of AirPods. This deal is especially worth it since you get a 20W USB-C charger and color-matched cable included for such a low price.
- Best Buy is selling the Among Us Collector’s Edition on Windows PC for $32.99 ($47 off) on a clearance sale. It’s still a lot to pay for the hilarious social deduction game with Hide ‘n Seek mode, which is free on mobile, but it’s still a sizable discount on a fun package — including a real-life “Emergency Meeting” button and other small collectibles.