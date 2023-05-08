Nintendo Live 2023 starts September 1st in Seattle, and the tickets are free

Nintendo’s next big live event will take place in Seattle this September, and today, the company revealed dates and more details about Nintendo Live 2023. The event will run from September 1st through September 4th at the Seattle Convention Center and is intended to be an all-ages celebration of Nintendo’s games, as just one of many gaming companies planning events this summer in the shadow of E3 2023’s cancellation.

Nintendo Live 2023 is going to be a free event, and there are two ways to get tickets. You can register in a randomly selected drawing on Nintendo’s website at some point between May 31st and June 22nd, where you could get a one-day pass for a group of up to six people.

Kids under the age of six don’t need their own ticket, but the person registering must be a US resident who is over 18 and has a Nintendo account. It’s taking place alongside the PAX West event but will require separate tickets.

However, if you’re attending PAX West, there’s a separate drawing you can enter to receive a free ticket, which will allow one person access to the Nintendo event. According to Nintendo’s FAQ, there’s no waitlist for tickets and walk-up tickets will not be available, so anyone hoping to attend will need to register via one of these drawings or maybe earn their way in via competitive tournaments playing Mario Kart 8 or Splatoon 3.