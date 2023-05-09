Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Bose is slashing prices on earbuds and headphones ahead of Mother’s Day

Bose is slashing prices on earbuds and headphones ahead of Mother’s Day

/

Both the QuietComfort Earbuds II and QC45s are on sale right now, making it a great time to double down on your desires for proper noise cancellation.

By Brandon Widder

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An image of the Bose QC Earbuds II on top of a backpack in a train terminal.
Bose’s QC Earbuds II boast multipoint Bluetooth support, phenomenal ANC, and plenty of other notable features.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Just in case you’ve been living under the proverbial rock for the past couple of weeks, you should know that Mother’s Day is right around the corner. Thankfully, if you have yet to pick up a gift — or fancy a pair of noise-canceling earbuds for yourself — Bose is currently discounting a slew of our favorite devices in the run-up to Sunday, March 14th.

Related

There’s quite a bit on offer, including some of the best discounts we’ve seen on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and QuietComfort 45 headphones, both of which offer excellent comfort, a natural-sounding transparency mode for letting outside noise in, and some of the best noise cancellation you can get regardless of form factor. Bose’s ongoing promo drops the QC Earbuds II to $249 ($50 off) at AmazonBest Buy, and direct from Bose, or if you prefer a pair of over-ear headphones, you can pick up the QC45s for $279 ($50 off) via the same retailers (Amazon / Best Buy / Bose).

Hell, even Bose’s bass-forward Soundlink Flex — the best Bluetooth speaker you can get — is discounted at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Bose, where you can pick it up today for $129 ($20 off).

Read our Bose QC Earbuds II and QC45 reviews.
An overhead image of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on a wood table.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

$29917% off
$249

With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace.

$249 at Amazon$249 at Best Buy$249 at Bose

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones

$32915% off
$279

Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones update the company’s popular, impossibly comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life.

$279 at Amazon$279 at Best Buy$279 at Bose

Holding out for a solid price on an e-reader? Well, both the entry-level Kindle and the latest Kindle Paperwhite are discounted at multiple retailers right now. The base Kindle with ads and 16GB of storage is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy starting at $79.99 ($20 off), while the ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy starting at $109.99 ($30 off).

Related

My colleague Sheena Vasani often refers to the Kindle as the “Kindle Paperwhite Lite,” which is a testament to how similar the two e-readers are. Both devices bring a lot to the table, including sharp 300ppi displays, marathon battery life, and support for USB-C charging. The most significant difference between the two is that the Kindle Paperwhite features a waterproof build and a larger 6.7-inch display, as opposed to the 6.2-inch screen on the base model. Nonetheless, it’s hard to go wrong with either model, especially since the current discounts nearly match the steepest we’ve seen to date.

Read our Kindle (2022) and Kindle Paperwhite (2021) reviews.

2022 Amazon Kindle (16GB, with ads)

$10020% off
$80

Amazon’s new entry-level Kindle comes with a host of much-needed upgrades, including a better display, longer battery life, and USB-C charging.

$80 at Amazon$80 at Best Buy$80 at Target

2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, with ads)

$14021% off
$110

Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and a USB-C port.

$110 at Amazon$110 at Best Buy$110 at Target

The heat is expected to return throughout much of the US this week, and if you’ve been looking for a portable speaker that can accompany you to wherever you intend to soak up those sweet rays, we recommend you turn your attention to UE’s adorable Wonderboom 3. Normally $99.99, it’s currently available in a slate of fun colors at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for $79.99 ($20 off), matching its best price to date.

Related

Much like the prior model, the pint-size Wonderboom 3 offers good sound for its size, support for stereo pairing, and an IP67 rating for water, dirt, and dust resistance. (It even floats.) What you get with the newer 2022 model is an extended Bluetooth range and an additional hour or so of playback, allowing you to kick out the jams for up to 14 hours. The speaker’s biggest drawback remains the fact it somehow still relies on a Micro USB connection for charging, but otherwise, it’s a nice update of a beloved classic.

Two Wonderboom 3 speakers in pink and blue.

UE Wonderboom 3

$10020% off
$80

The rugged Wonderboom 3 packs plenty of punch for its size, allowing you to dish out 360-degree sound for up to 14 hours with or without stereo pairing. It also floats, rendering it a potential pool party mainstay.

$80 at Amazon$80 at Best Buy

More deals, discounts, and savings

  • If you’re looking for a solid action cam for your summer travels — or just your daily bike commute — GoPro’s Hero 9 Black has hit an all-time low of $249.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy. The 2020 device isn’t quite as fast as subsequent models, but it’s still plenty rugged and features a 23.6MP sensor that can deliver crisp 5K footage. Read our review.
  • The Amazon Echo Studio is receiving a rare $40 discount at Amazon and Best Buy, dropping it in either black or gray to $159.99. The fabric-wrapped speaker isn’t going to compete with newer smart speakers like the Sonos Era 100, but it’s the best-sounding Alexa speaker in Amazon’s current Echo lineup, with support for Dolby Atmos and a wide variety of streaming music services. Read our review.
  • AeroGarden’s countertop-friendly hydroponic kits are on sale for up to 58 percent off on Amazon right now, dropping the starting price of select models to $49.99. Although the LED-equipped planters aren’t going to replace a proper garden anytime soon, they come with an array of seeds and present a viable solution for growing a small selection of herbs, vegetables, and flowers indoors.
  • The Beats Fit Pro are once again down to around $159.95 ($40 off) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy in all seven colors. The sporty noise-canceling earbuds — our favorites for running and gym use — were recently on sale at Woot for around $140, but that discount didn’t apply to the high-vis yellow and the rest of the newer color options. Read our review.
  • Amazon’s streaming stick 4K Max is still on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for $34.99 ($20 off), matching its lowest price to date. The newer streaming device is faster than its predecessor, supports Wi-Fi 6, and features deeper voice integration with Alexa than most of its competitors, letting you get hyper-specific with your voice commands. Read our review.

More from Deals