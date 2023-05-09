Bose is slashing prices on earbuds and headphones ahead of Mother’s Day

Just in case you’ve been living under the proverbial rock for the past couple of weeks, you should know that Mother’s Day is right around the corner. Thankfully, if you have yet to pick up a gift — or fancy a pair of noise-canceling earbuds for yourself — Bose is currently discounting a slew of our favorite devices in the run-up to Sunday, March 14th.

There’s quite a bit on offer, including some of the best discounts we’ve seen on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and QuietComfort 45 headphones, both of which offer excellent comfort, a natural-sounding transparency mode for letting outside noise in, and some of the best noise cancellation you can get regardless of form factor. Bose’s ongoing promo drops the QC Earbuds II to $249 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Bose, or if you prefer a pair of over-ear headphones, you can pick up the QC45s for $279 ($50 off) via the same retailers (Amazon / Best Buy / Bose).

Hell, even Bose’s bass-forward Soundlink Flex — the best Bluetooth speaker you can get — is discounted at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Bose, where you can pick it up today for $129 ($20 off).

My colleague Sheena Vasani often refers to the Kindle as the “Kindle Paperwhite Lite,” which is a testament to how similar the two e-readers are. Both devices bring a lot to the table, including sharp 300ppi displays, marathon battery life, and support for USB-C charging. The most significant difference between the two is that the Kindle Paperwhite features a waterproof build and a larger 6.7-inch display, as opposed to the 6.2-inch screen on the base model. Nonetheless, it’s hard to go wrong with either model, especially since the current discounts nearly match the steepest we’ve seen to date.

The heat is expected to return throughout much of the US this week, and if you’ve been looking for a portable speaker that can accompany you to wherever you intend to soak up those sweet rays, we recommend you turn your attention to UE’s adorable Wonderboom 3. Normally $99.99, it’s currently available in a slate of fun colors at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for $79.99 ($20 off), matching its best price to date.

Related The best Bluetooth speakers to buy right now

Much like the prior model, the pint-size Wonderboom 3 offers good sound for its size, support for stereo pairing, and an IP67 rating for water, dirt, and dust resistance. (It even floats.) What you get with the newer 2022 model is an extended Bluetooth range and an additional hour or so of playback, allowing you to kick out the jams for up to 14 hours. The speaker’s biggest drawback remains the fact it somehow still relies on a Micro USB connection for charging, but otherwise, it’s a nice update of a beloved classic.

UE Wonderboom 3 $ 80 $ 100 20 % off $ 80 $ 80 $ 100 20 % off The rugged Wonderboom 3 packs plenty of punch for its size, allowing you to dish out 360-degree sound for up to 14 hours with or without stereo pairing. It also floats, rendering it a potential pool party mainstay. $80 at Amazon$80 at Best Buy