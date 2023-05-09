Apple launches Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad with new subscription pricing

Apple is bringing Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to the iPad. Both apps will be available for $4.99 per month or $49 per year on iPad starting on May 23rd. For comparison, buying Logic Pro on a Mac costs $199.99, and buying Final Cut Pro normally costs $299.99.

The video and music editing apps will come with enhancements specifically for iPads. Final Cut Pro, for example, will come with a new jog wheel that’s supposed to make the editing process “easier than ever,” allowing you to navigate the magnetic timeline, move clips, and perform edits using just your finger and multi-touch gestures.

Image: Apple

A new feature called Live Drawing lets you use your Apple Pencil to draw and write directly on top of video content. If you have an iPad Pro with an M2 chip, you can use the Apple Pencil’s hover feature to skim and preview footage without having to touch the screen.

Meanwhile, Logic Pro on iPad comes with some of the same touch-friendly features, allowing you to take advantage of multi-touch gestures to play software instruments and interact with controls. It also has a new sound browser that uses “dynamic filtering” to help you discover different types of sounds, with options for instrument patches, audio patches, plug-in presets, samples, and loops.

Additionally, Apple is introducing a time- and pitch-morphing plug-in for Logic Pro called Beat Breaker, letting you swipe and pinch to “reshape and shuffle sounds.” The app has support for the Apple Pencil as well, which gives you the ability to “draw detailed track automation.”

A one-month free trial will be available for both Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro. Apple notes that you can pair apps with a Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio to use keyboard commands. You can also move any projects in Logic Pro between the app on Mac and iPad as well as export songs into Final Cut Pro for iPad. Logic Pro on iPad lets you open projects made in GarageBand on iOS, too.

Image: Apple