Meta is making life even harder for its metaverse creators

An update on event creation in Meta Horizon Worlds As we’ve refocused our development in Worlds toward improving the overall quality of the platform, we’ve taken added time to revisit some legacy features that are not living up to our renewed quality standards.

As part of this effort, we’ve made the decision to discontinue the event creation tool. As of today, May 9th, you will no longer see the option to create events in Worlds. Any existing events that were already scheduled to occur after today can still go on as planned.

While events have been a powerful way for some of you to connect with your engaged communities, we’ve also heard your feedback. It’s clear that our current events system isn’t living up to the needs of our community at large, so we’re making the tough decision to discontinue this feature in Worlds. It is too early for us to say what the long term future holds for creator events in Worlds, but when we have more to share, our creators will be the first to know.

As an embodied and synchronous space, we continue to envision Worlds as a place where people can come together, whether spontaneously or at coordinated places and times, to have amazing experiences with their communities. Although the event creation tool is going away, you’ll continue to see some official events featured in the UI. Over time, we’ll continue to test and learn from these events, which may help to inform what the future holds for events more broadly.

Thank you for everything you do to help make Worlds the vibrant place it is today.