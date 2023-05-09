Twitter upgrades DM replies, Musk claims encrypted DMs launch on Wednesday

Twitter is making some big changes to direct messages and expects to introduce encrypted DMs on Wednesday, according to Tuesday evening tweets from the company and owner Elon Musk.

Let’s start first with the immediate changes. As detailed in a tweet from the company’s support account, you can now reply to specific messages (which work like the in-line replies you might be familiar with in iMessage) and react to messages with any reaction instead of a limited few. I just downloaded the iOS app to my phone and both features were there. You can access them by pressing and holding on a specific message.

Perhaps the bigger change is encrypted DMs, which Musk said was a priority for Twitter in a meeting with employees in November. Musk says the version 1.0 release of the feature “should happen” on Wednesday, and he promises that it will “grow in sophistication” at a rapid rate. “The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head,” he said.

That said, I won’t believe that encrypted DMs are here until they’re actually here; Musk said in February that the platform start sharing ad revenue with creators, but admitted on Tuesday that the company is still working on the software to actually do that.