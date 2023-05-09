Hollow Knight: Silksong has been delayed

We’ll be waiting a little while longer for Hollow Knight: Silksong. The years-in-the-making sequel to the excellent Hollow Knight was supposed to release within 12 months of the 2022 Xbox June showcase, but a representative for the game said Tuesday evening that the title will be missing that release window.

“We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing,” Matthew Griffin, who works on marketing and publishing for the game, posted on Twitter. “We’re excited by how the game is shaping up, and it’s gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can. Expect more details from us once we get closer to release.”

Silksong, which features the character Hornet from Hollow Knight, was originally set to be Hollow Knight DLC, but developer Team Cherry announced the game would be a “full-scale sequel” in 2019. Nintendo showed off some gameplay during E3 2019, but we didn’t hear much from developers Team Cherry for a few years after. We got a new trailer and that now-broken release window at the Xbox show in June, and in September, Sony announced the game would be coming to PlayStation.