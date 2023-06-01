Walmart’s taking a rare $20 off of a set of four AirTags

The busy summer travel season has already begun, so you might want to prepare for rounds of flight delays, crowds, and the potential for lost luggage. Luckily, you can prepare for the chaos ahead of time with today’s Walmart deal on a pack of Apple AirTags. The retailer is selling four AirTags for $79.99 ($20 off), which is just $5 shy of the all-time low set during Black Friday. Be aware that when this deal has come around in the past, it’s been quite fleeting, so try not to sit on the fence deciding for too long.

An AirTag is an accessory you’ll want to pack because it just makes traveling less stressful. The ultra wideband Bluetooth trackers help you keep track of your belongings so you can quickly pick up your luggage from baggage claims. In the event your suitcase gets lost in transit, it’ll also help you find it faster. The AirTags also come with other perks, too, like an IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating.

Even if you don’t plan on heading out this summer, this is a rare deal, so you might want to consider buying it for future travel — either for yourself or maybe even as a Father’s Day gift for dad.