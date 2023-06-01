The biggest announcements from Meta’s Quest Gaming Showcase

Meta has just wrapped its latest Quest Gaming Showcase, where it previewed a bunch of virtual reality games coming to its Quest headsets. This year could prove to be an important one for Meta in gaming: it just announced the Quest 3, and with Sony’s recent launch of the PSVR 2 and Apple’s rumored headset likely having some major games of its own, there’s growing competition for VR gamers. But for players invested in Meta’s VR platform, it seems like there will be some good games to look forward to.

Below are some of the most notable announcements from the show. If you want to see the full list of what was revealed, check out Meta’s blog post.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 looks like a massive RPG adventure

Image: Meta

One of Meta’s biggest spotlights was for Asgard’s Wrath 2, a sequel to the well-regarded action-adventure RPG Asgard’s Wrath. Gameplay footage during the show featured swordfighting, ax throwing, puzzles, minigames, and even fishing, and Meta is promising that it will be a big game, with a campaign exceeding 60 hours and a roguelite dungeon mode. Asgard’s Wrath 2 is set to launch in winter 2023 for Quest headsets, and you can watch a nearly nine-minute developer walkthrough here.

Assassin’s Creed is coming to Quest headsets

Image: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed is available on just about every gaming platform out there, and this year, you’ll be able to add Quest headsets to that list thanks to a new game, Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR. Meta didn’t say much else about the title during Thursday’s show, but Meta said that Ubisoft will share more at its Ubisoft Forward event on June 12th.

Stranger Things VR will let you play as Vecna

If you ever wanted to be Vecna while watching Stranger Things season 4, well, Stranger Things VR will let you do that. At the show, Meta showed off a spooky, ominous trailer showing what it will look like to play the game — this one might be too scary for me. The game is set to launch this fall.

Samba de Amigo is coming to VR

Sega is bringing Samba de Amigo to Quest headsets this fall, meaning you’ll be able to shake virtual maracas in VR to an assortment of 40 hit songs. This one makes a lot of sense to me. I’m not sure if it will be as fun as Beat Saber, but it will almost certainly be a lot sillier.

The new Ghostbusters VR game gets a story trailer

Meta teased a Ghostbusters VR title at last year’s gaming showcase, and on Thursday, Meta revealed a new story trailer for the game, which is set in San Francisco and lets you play co-op with up to three of your friends. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is scheduled to come out this fall.

Powerwash Simulator is coming to VR headsets