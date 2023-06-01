The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is down to one of its lowest prices: $144.99 ($35 off) at Amazon and direct from Microsoft. In the past, it was common for this premium gamepad to fall as low as $140, but since that’s become much less frequent, this second-best price is a welcome treat.

Microsoft’s flagship controller for Xbox Series X / S consoles and the PC may have had its share of quality issues, but it remains our fave if you value a pad with handy functions like four optional rear paddles, software fine-tuning, and swappable D-pad and thumbsticks. It also has a built-in battery that charges via USB-C, which is a nice upgrade over the AA batteries that standard Xbox controllers still use to this day. And while the Elite Series 2 Core version offers the same premium build for less, you probably want all of the accessories that are included with the proper Elite Series 2. Otherwise, you have to spend more buying the case, sticks, and paddles in a separate accessory pack. Read our review.

It already feels like summer in some areas, but if you need to play catch-up on your spring cleaning. it helps to have an assistant like a robovac. The Roborock S7 Plus is on sale for $699.98 ($250 off) at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon. Not only can the S7 handle most of the vacuuming for you but it also has a built-in mop, and the Plus configuration comes with an auto-emptying docking station. It’s our top pick for hybrid vacuum / mop combo units, and while it doesn’t have AI obstacle avoidance, it does support keep-out zones (so you can carve out spots in your home that any robovac is going to struggle with). It’s a bot with a lot of features, and today’s deal is just $20 off the mark from its lowest price of all time.

Roborock S7 Plus $ 700 $ 950 26 % off $ 700 $ 700 $ 950 26 % off This mopping / vacuum hybrid robot is one of the best double-duty vacuums on the market. Its sonic-mopping tech scrubs your floors but lifts up the mop to vacuum your carpets without getting them wet. In its Plus configuration, it comes with an auto-emptying cleaning and charging station — the “Rock Dock.” $700 at Amazon

Apple’s WWDC 2023 conference is just four days away. And while there’s talk of new Macs debuting on Monday, if you’re okay with not being on the cutting edge, you can save some money and get an exceptional laptop from 2021 for about $900 off. Adorama is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and expanded 32GB of RAM for $1,999.99. This one comes with the base 512GB SSD storage, 10-core CPU / 16-core GPU, and all the niceties of the revamped Macs like MagSafe and plenty of built-in ports, along with double the RAM for more headroom when doing creative tasks like video editing or motion graphics. Also, let’s not forget that the usual base model of 16-inch MacBook Pros starts at $2,499, and this one is $500 cheaper than that. Read our review.

16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (2021) $ 2000 $ 2899 31 % off $ 2000 $ 2000 $ 2899 31 % off The 16-inch MacBook Pro of 2021 remains a creative powerhouse equipped with Apple’s latest silicon. Configurable with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max, the 16-inch screen can be lent out to up to three external displays and a 4K TV simultaneously thanks to its vast array of ports.

$2000 at Adorama (512GB SSD, 32GB RAM)

That MacBook may have a bunch of excellent ports, but many of us aren’t so lucky. If you’re afflicted with a limited number of ports on your laptop, then check out the Anker 555 8-in-1 USB-C hub, which is on sale for $63.74 (about $11 off) at Amazon.

The Anker 555 has enough connectivity to satiate the port hunger of most users, including two 10Gbps USB-C ports (one of which can deliver 85W of power), two 10Gbps USB-A ports, SD and microSD slots, an ethernet port, and a 4K-capable HDMI-out. There may be less expensive hubs out there, but many of them cheap out on USB speed or don’t support a full 60Hz at 4K resolution. In addition, most hubs more capable than this will require an external power source, and that’s no fun when you’re on the move.

Anker 555 USB-C hub $ 64 $ 80 20 % off $ 64 $ 64 $ 80 20 % off This 8-in-1 USB-C hub delivers plenty of connectivity, including ethernet, a 4K / 60Hz capable HDMI port, microSD / SD card readers, USB-C, and USB-A. It can also power your laptop with up to 85W of power. $64 at Amazon