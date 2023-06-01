The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is down to one of its lowest prices: $144.99 ($35 off) at Amazon and direct from Microsoft. In the past, it was common for this premium gamepad to fall as low as $140, but since that’s become much less frequent, this second-best price is a welcome treat.
Microsoft’s flagship controller for Xbox Series X / S consoles and the PC may have had its share of quality issues, but it remains our fave if you value a pad with handy functions like four optional rear paddles, software fine-tuning, and swappable D-pad and thumbsticks. It also has a built-in battery that charges via USB-C, which is a nice upgrade over the AA batteries that standard Xbox controllers still use to this day. And while the Elite Series 2 Core version offers the same premium build for less, you probably want all of the accessories that are included with the proper Elite Series 2. Otherwise, you have to spend more buying the case, sticks, and paddles in a separate accessory pack. Read our review.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
The Xbox Elite Series 2 is easily one of our favorite controllers at The Verge. It’s an improvement on the already excellent Elite controller, with deep customization, optional rear paddle buttons, a swappable D-pad, and analog sticks that allow you to tailor its layout to suit your play style.
It already feels like summer in some areas, but if you need to play catch-up on your spring cleaning. it helps to have an assistant like a robovac. The Roborock S7 Plus is on sale for $699.98 ($250 off) at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon. Not only can the S7 handle most of the vacuuming for you but it also has a built-in mop, and the Plus configuration comes with an auto-emptying docking station. It’s our top pick for hybrid vacuum / mop combo units, and while it doesn’t have AI obstacle avoidance, it does support keep-out zones (so you can carve out spots in your home that any robovac is going to struggle with). It’s a bot with a lot of features, and today’s deal is just $20 off the mark from its lowest price of all time.
Roborock S7 Plus
This mopping / vacuum hybrid robot is one of the best double-duty vacuums on the market. Its sonic-mopping tech scrubs your floors but lifts up the mop to vacuum your carpets without getting them wet. In its Plus configuration, it comes with an auto-emptying cleaning and charging station — the “Rock Dock.”
Apple’s WWDC 2023 conference is just four days away. And while there’s talk of new Macs debuting on Monday, if you’re okay with not being on the cutting edge, you can save some money and get an exceptional laptop from 2021 for about $900 off. Adorama is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and expanded 32GB of RAM for $1,999.99. This one comes with the base 512GB SSD storage, 10-core CPU / 16-core GPU, and all the niceties of the revamped Macs like MagSafe and plenty of built-in ports, along with double the RAM for more headroom when doing creative tasks like video editing or motion graphics. Also, let’s not forget that the usual base model of 16-inch MacBook Pros starts at $2,499, and this one is $500 cheaper than that. Read our review.
16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (2021)
The 16-inch MacBook Pro of 2021 remains a creative powerhouse equipped with Apple’s latest silicon. Configurable with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max, the 16-inch screen can be lent out to up to three external displays and a 4K TV simultaneously thanks to its vast array of ports.
That MacBook may have a bunch of excellent ports, but many of us aren’t so lucky. If you’re afflicted with a limited number of ports on your laptop, then check out the Anker 555 8-in-1 USB-C hub, which is on sale for $63.74 (about $11 off) at Amazon.
The Anker 555 has enough connectivity to satiate the port hunger of most users, including two 10Gbps USB-C ports (one of which can deliver 85W of power), two 10Gbps USB-A ports, SD and microSD slots, an ethernet port, and a 4K-capable HDMI-out. There may be less expensive hubs out there, but many of them cheap out on USB speed or don’t support a full 60Hz at 4K resolution. In addition, most hubs more capable than this will require an external power source, and that’s no fun when you’re on the move.
Anker 555 USB-C hub
This 8-in-1 USB-C hub delivers plenty of connectivity, including ethernet, a 4K / 60Hz capable HDMI port, microSD / SD card readers, USB-C, and USB-A. It can also power your laptop with up to 85W of power.
Thirsty for more Thursday deals?
- The base two-pack of Philips Hue Play Light Bars is on sale for $98 (about $61 off) at Amazon. The colorful smart lights are designed to accentuate your TV or desk space and can turn all kinds of colors. Of course, if you want it to sync with what’s on your screen, you either need a pricey HDMI box or a compatible Samsung TV with a paid app.
- If you’re currently pouring hours into Tears of the Kingdom, you can get the Hero’s Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-Creating a Champion for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. It’s from the last game, sure, but the combination of lore and art book is a nice addition to any Zelda collection — complete with a fold-up map and glass replica or a spirit orb.
- One of our favorite pet accessories, the ChomChom pet hair remover, is selling for $19.99 ($12 off) at Amazon. You’ll both love and be horrified by how much hair it picks up on your couch, bed, and other soft furniture.
- If you own the Canon EOS R mirrorless system, B&H Photo has a wide-ranging sale on various lenses when you use code CANONSAVEBIG at checkout. The deals range from the “nifty-fifty” Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM for $99 ($100 off MSRP) to the Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM for $399 ($200 off MSRP). Also, the last-gen Canon EOS R6 is the lone camera body receiving this discount, dropping to $1,599 ($700 off MSRP).