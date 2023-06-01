Fold the phone: all the foldables coming in 2023

When Samsung released its first premium Fold phone, it was a technical feat: it was essentially a thick and tall smartphone that unfolded into a tablet. But it was also kind of a disaster, the folding mechanism crunched on dust, and the “screen protector” that came pre-applied would permanently damage the screen if removed.
Samsung’s persistence paid off with last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, which seems better able to handle daily use. Now almost every manufacturer, from Honor to Google, is chasing the folding device form factor.
Smartphones, including Apple’s iPhones, are getting boring with their iterative updates, so a new form factor could keep people interested with a whole new screen that literally folds away when you don’t need it.
Besides the hard-to-completely-ignore center crease and durability questions, foldable are still really expensive, with prices kissing a $2,000 ceiling that zaps away your whole college tech budget.
But with foldables trending toward abundance, perhaps a price war is around the corner. Stay tuned here for all the latest on the foldables launching this year, like the Pixel Fold, Motorola Razr, and whatever Samsung has planned next. Just don’t try folding your regular phone in the opposite direction unless, of course, your phone is a Surface Duo.
May 31
Hot foldable summer is here, and there are good reasons to get excited
Maybe you spotted one at the coffee shop, sitting conspicuously on a table in an L-shape position. Maybe you've seen one on the subway, in tablet mode, held by someone who's trying very hard not to drop their $1800 gadget. They're out there in the wild, but foldable phones are still a rare sighting. That might be about to change because we are entering — and I'm making an official call on this — hot foldable summer.
They’ve been on the market for years, but there are tons of good reasons why foldables haven’t caught on in the mainstream, starting with the fact that they’re expensive as all get-out. There were also some real bad problems with durability early on, and although build quality is much better now, there’s still a question mark over how a folding phone will hold up four or five years down the line. And then there’s the simple math: there’s basically one company selling folding phones in the US right now. Samsung has more or less run unopposed over the past few years, with no real competition prodding it to innovate.
TODAY, 1:38 PM UTCAnother minute of the new Motorola Razr.
Leaker @OnLeaks has unearthed new trailers for Motorola’s upcoming, and so far officially unannounced, foldable Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. We can see a pretty sizable cover display on the Ultra with an onscreen keyboard, and a color variant seemingly based on Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year.
The new trailer has leaked a week after a full spec sheet and 44-second trailer emerged.
May 30
Motorola’s next Razr foldable specs revealed in leaked slide
The specs for Motorola's upcoming flagship foldable have leaked. A marketing image posted by leaker SnoopyTech indicates that the premium Razr 40 Ultra could come with a massive 3.6-inch pOLED outer display at 144Hz, as well as a 6.9-inch inner pOLED display when the device is unfolded.
The leaked image, which contains Italian text that we translated with the help of Google, suggests that the device will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. That’s the same component that comes in Samsung’s flagship Galaxy device and the one that Motorola added to its 2022 version of the Razr, which was only released in China and Europe.
May 25
Here’s 44 seconds of the Moto Razr Ultra because an entire ad has leaked
The Moto Razr Ultra foldable still isn't official — but thanks to reliable gadget leaker Evan Blass, who's been on top of this phone for months, we now have what appears to be an official 44-second commercial for the phone.
This is what you came for:
May 16
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 could be announced in July
Samsung's expected to reveal the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Tab S9 devices at its Unpacked event later this year, and thanks to reports from Winfuture and the Korean news outlet The Chosun Ilbo, we now have an idea of when exactly this could take place. Rumors suggest that Samsung could hold Unpacked on July 26th, while the devices could become available in stores on August 11th.
If these reports hold true, this means Galaxy Unpacked will occur a couple of weeks earlier than last year’s event, which Samsung held on August 10th. Just like last year’s mid-summer Unpacked, Samsung’s set to reveal the latest iterations of its flagship foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This device is rumored to feature a much thinner design when folded compared to its predecessor, along with the same 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner display.
May 13
Can Google’s Pixel Fold really hang?
I don't give a damn about the bezels. Just let me get that part of Google's new $1,799 Pixel Fold out of the way. They're fine. And I'm absolutely on board with the squat form factor: having this phone / tablet hybrid feel like a notepad in hand when it's closed seems like a far better solution than Samsung's tall boy.
The Galaxy Fold 4 is too narrow for us large-handed humans, and when opened up, its square-ish inner display leaves sizable black bars when watching videos. In his Pixel Fold hands-on, my colleague Dan Seifert found Google’s wider aspect ratio to feel more natural for multitasking.
May 10We finally got our hands on Google’s Pixel Fold.
Forget the leaks and the spec sheets; we went to Google I/O and got to use the company’s pricey (it starts at $1,799.99) new folding phone.
Dan Seifert can tell you more about the Pixel Fold’s hinge and show you what it looks like next to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 — check out our entire writeup if you need even more details.
Here’s how the new Google Pixel Fold stacks up to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4
Google's taken a page from Samsung's book and made itself a foldable phone. In fact, the newly announced Google Pixel Fold, shown off at Google I/O 2023 alongside the Pixel 7A and Pixel Tablet, looks as if it borrowed a few chapters from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4. The foldables share a fairly striking resemblance since Google opted for the phone-unfolds-into--tablet method of design philosophy and an equally lofty $1,799.99 starting price. However, when you look just a little closer, you notice some stark differences.
Here, we’re pitting the two folding ultra-flagships up against one another to compare their specs and features on paper. While Samsung is on its fourth iteration of the Galaxy Fold, Google will be a first-time player in the world of foldable phones when the Pixel Fold launches in late June. But can Google really even compete with a first-gen product?
How to preorder the Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7A
After the rumors, leaks, and an early tease, Google has now properly introduced both its new flagship foldable and midrange slab phone offerings: the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7A. These were some of the showcase device announcements at the tech giant's Google I/O 2023 keynote, accompanied by other Android and AI-related news.
The Pixel 7A continues Google’s formula of taking some of the best features from its latest generation of flagship phones, leaving out extras that cost a premium and dropping the cost to a more budget-friendly price. And speaking of premium, the Pixel Fold is a new ultra-flagship addition to the Pixel lineup, one that represents Google’s first attempt at a foldable phone and takes a page from Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the “it’s a regular-ish phone that also unfolds into a small tablet” department.
May 10
The Pixel Fold is Google’s $1,800 entry into folding phones
Following literal years of rumors and leaks, Google has finally announced the Pixel Fold, its first folding device. The $1,799 Fold is set to go head-to-head with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 with preorders starting today, May 10th, and will be shipping to customers in June.
Though this is Google’s first attempt at a folding phone, there’s a lot to like here. As a general gadget or device that you hold and manipulate in your hands, the Pixel Fold is very nice — the hinge is stiff but not cumbersome, the screens look great, and it feels like the expensive object it is. Google’s apps and software appear to work well on it, and it’s likely that any future folding phone features built into Android will be done with the Pixel Fold front of mind.
May 10
Another Pixel Fold ad leaks hours before Google’s event
Yet another leaked teaser for the Pixel Fold has surfaced just hours before its expected launch at Google I/O. In a promo video by leaker SnoopyTech, Google highlights just how thin its flagship foldable really is and also shows off how you can prop the device up on a table when watching videos.
The ad offers a look at what multitasking on the device might be like as well. As shown in the clip, a user has a video call open in one panel when the device is unfolded, while Google Drive is open in another. They’re also able to drag and drop files across both screens.
May 4
Google announces the Pixel Fold
The rumors are true: next week, Google will introduce its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, during the Google I/O 2023 event.
Google hasn’t revealed any specs for the device, but a brief teaser video shows off a full-size outer display on a phone that opens up similarly to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold devices. The camera bar on the back is similar to other Pixel devices but doesn’t stick out as prominently, reflecting what we’ve seen in leaked marketing materials and even a hands-on video.
May 4
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a large 3.4-inch 720p cover display, leak claims
Ice Universe, an anonymous Twitter account with a good track record of leaking details about unannounced smartphones, says Samsung's upcoming Z Flip 5 will have a 3.4-inch cover screen with a resolution of 720 x 748. This isn't the first time Ice has predicted that 3.4-inch secondary display, but it's the first time we've seen a specific resolution listed. It's a big increase over the 1.9-inch 260 x 512 cover display on the Z Flip 4.
The leak comes a few short days after OnLeaks and MediaPeanut published a series of unofficial renders of the upcoming handset based on leaked specs, while also claiming the phone will have a 3.4-inch cover display. Meanwhile, OnLeaks expects the size of the internal display to remain unchanged at 6.7 inches. Late last year, supply chain analyst Ross Young also reported that the Z Flip 5 would have a secondary display in excess of 3 inches.
Apr 26
New Motorola Razr leak shows off sizable outer display
The latest leaked images of the upcoming Motorola Razr give us an even better look at the foldable's large outer display and interface, as first spotted by 9to5Google. In a set of images posted to Twitter by reliable leaker Evan Blass (who has made his account private), you can see how the display extends from the phone's hinge and wraps around the device's dual cameras.
The images also show off some of the different clock displays you can use and suggest that you can customize the interface’s font, layout, color, theme, and wallpaper to your liking. It seems like Motorola may add a new color option into the mix as well, with the above image showing two devices featuring a deep red hinge.
Apr 26
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be far thinner while folded
Ice Universe, an anonymous Twitter account with a habit of accurately leaking details about unannounced smartphones, has tweeted what they claim will be the physical dimensions of Samsung's upcoming foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Perhaps the most interesting figure is its thickness while folded, which will reportedly sit at 13.4mm. That’s notable, because the thickness of the current Z Fold 4 ranges from 14.2mm to 15.8mm, because of the hinge gap and the angle of the screens while folded. That could make the Fold 5 both thinner and flatter than its predecessor, potentially as a result of the improved “droplet”-style hinge Samsung is rumored to be using.
Apr 25Motorola is going big with the next Razr’s cover display.
Lenovo executive Chen Jin has confirmed that the upcoming Motorola Razr foldable will have a 3.5-inch cover display.
That’s bigger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (1.9 inches), it’s bigger than the last Razr (2.7 inches), and it’s even bigger than Oppo’s recent Find N2 Flip (3.26 inches). Here’s hoping Motorola’s software makes the most of the screen real estate.Motorola Razr+ will have a 3.5” cover screen
Apr 17Motorola’s next-gen Razr could come with a “Lite” option.
Reliable leaker OnLeaks shared what appears to be images of the Razr “Lite,” a more affordable version of the company’s upcoming fourth-generation foldable.
Unlike what we saw with the leaked images of Razr’s flagship foldable, the Lite option seems to come with a much smaller outer display that surrounds — and barely extends beyond — the device’s dual cameras.
Mar 23
Huawei’s latest folding phone could have been a great Galaxy Fold competitor
Huawei's Mate X3 is its latest foldable phone, and it has a set of specs that, in an alternate universe, would give Samsung's Z Fold 4 a run for its money. It pairs a 6.4-inch external display with a 7.85-inch internal foldable screen in a device that's 5.3mm thick while unfolded and that weighs 239 grams. That's theoretically thinner and lighter than Samsung's latest foldable, which is 6.3mm thick and weighs 263 grams and matches its IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance.
Huawei has announced the foldable alongside a series of more traditional smartphones including the P60, P60 Pro, and P60 Art.
Mar 14
The Pixel Fold is reportedly coming in June
The Google Pixel Fold could be available as soon as the second week in June, according to WinFuture's Roland Quandt. The reliable leaker tweeted on Tuesday that the phone will come with 256GB base storage and that you'll be able to get it in either a black / dark gray color or white.
The foldable has been rumored for a long time, and there have been whispers that it would be announced sometime in the next few months. However, a January report from The Elec threw some cold water on that idea, saying that the screen wasn’t even set to go into production until July or August.
Mar 2
Samsung’s new foldable hinge might look nicer, but it probably won’t have a longer life span
We have good reason to believe that Samsung will put a new kind of hinge in its next flagship foldable, and a South Korean trade publication has just supplied more confirmation. Spotted by 9to5Google, The Elec reports that Samsung has started reliability testing a new water drop-style hinge for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5.
The new hinge design would make the folded phone thinner and help reduce the appearance of a crease with the main screen unfolded. But according to this report, Samsung is testing the hinge to withstand 200,000 folds like the last one, which falls short of longevity claims from recent competitors like the Honor Magic VS and Oppo Find N2 — both rated to 400,000 folds.
Mar 2
MWC 2023 was a preview of what future phones could (and should) look like
Trade shows like Mobile World Congress are filled with one of my favorite kinds of phones. They're the ones that have a single amazing, standout feature to offer to the world, even if their overall package might not represent something you'd want to buy and use as your everyday smartphone.
They’re phones like the Vivo X20 Plus UD, which we tried out at CES 2018 and was the first phone to ship with an under-display fingerprint sensor. And although it wasn’t announced at a trade show, I’d put the OnePlus 7 Pro in the same category for being one of the first mainstream smartphones with a 90Hz display. Sometimes, it feels like all it takes is for one phone to show how beneficial a feature can be before the rest of the industry rapidly catches up.
Mar 1
Motorola’s new Razr foldable is arriving this year
Motorola's launching yet another Razr this year, according to a report from CNBC. Yang Yuanqing, the CEO of Motorola's parent company Lenovo, told the outlet that the next-gen foldable would arrive "very soon" with some improvements to the device's hinge.
In an interview with CNBC, Yang didn’t expand much on what’s new with the upcoming Razr but said its inner display could have a less notable crease when unfolded — an issue that just about every foldable maker has to contend with. “I think it’s much better,” Yang told CNBC in reference to the new device.
Feb 27Unrolling Lenovo’s latest laptop and phone concepts at MWC 2023.
Just when we were getting used to foldable phones, tablets, and laptops, these concept designs suggest rollable screens are in the near future, ready to extend the view by a few more inches when you need them to, without taking up more space in your pocket or bag.
Jon Porter is at Mobile World Congress 2023 this week and can show you Lenovo’s rollable screen laptop plus its Motorola-branded rollable phone.
Feb 27
Honor’s Magic VS foldable will get a global release starting at €1,599
We finally have global pricing for the Honor Magic VS, which is the first foldable from the company that it'll sell outside of China. During its presentation at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the company said it'll be available to buy in global markets starting at €1,599 (around $1,690) for a model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It'll be available in the UK in June, but release dates in other global markets are yet to be announced. For reference, at €1,799 (£1,649 / $1,799), Samsung's competing Galaxy Z Fold 4 was priced a little higher at launch last year.
Alongside it, the company announced a more traditional flagship smartphone series headed up by the Honor Magic5 Pro, which will cost €1,199 (around $1,267) for a model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and which will be available in the UK in May and in the second quarter of this year in other global markets. There’s also a non-Pro Magic5, which will start at €899 (around $950) for a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Feb 22
External display size could be the next battleground for foldable flip phones
Upcoming foldable flip phones from Samsung and Motorola could have much larger cover displays than the current generation, if a series of leaks about the unannounced devices are to be believed.
First there’s the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which Samsung is anticipated to announce this summer. Leaker Ice Universe, who’s been a reliable source of information on unannounced Samsung devices in the past, recently tweeted to “say for sure” that Samsung’s next flip phone will have a bigger external display than the Oppo Find N2 Flip. For reference, Oppo’s flip phone has a 3.26-inch cover display, which is already substantially larger than the Z Flip 4’s 1.9-inch display.