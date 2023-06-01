The Rock is coming back for another Fast & Furious movie — because of course he is

Back in 2021, Hobbs & Shaw star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson swore up and down that his beef with his longtime Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel had gotten so serious that he would never make another movie for the core franchise. That already dubious assertion has only grown more so over time. But in case there was still anyone out there assuming they’d never see Johnson’s Luke Hobbs flood a car’s engine with nitrous oxide again, there’s some good news coming your way.

In a turn of events that would best be described as “predictable,” Johnson announced today in a lengthy Twitter video that he has signed on for a new movie in the Fast & Furious universe that won’t be another Hobbs & Shaw or Universal’s already announced Fast X sequel.

“Despite us having our differences, me and Vin [Diesel], you know, we’ve been like brothers for years,” the Black Adam star explained. “When you lead with the idea of — number one — resolve, but then also you just think about the future and you think about the plans that are much bigger than ourselves, and those bigger plans are the bigger build outs. Those bigger plans are the north star, as I always like to say.”