Twitter head of trust and safety Ella Irwin has resigned, she confirmed to Reuters, marking the departure of one of Elon Musk’s most important executives at Twitter. Irwin took over from Yoel Roth in November after Roth’s resignation earlier that month. Fortune’s Kylie Robison reported earlier on Thursday that Irwin’s Slack account appeared to be deactivated.

In her months-long tenure, Irwin oversaw some turbulent cycles at Twitter, including periods where Twitter has come under scrutiny for not doing enough to curb child exploitation. Irwin herself shared internal Twitter information with Bari Weiss as part of the “Twitter Files” reports and reportedly directed banning Twitter accounts that shared information about Musk’s private jet.

Neither Irwin nor Musk has posted about her resignation on Twitter. It’s unclear who might fill the role or if there is even a candidate in mind — perhaps that will be something for incoming CEO Linda Yaccarino to figure out.