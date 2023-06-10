Fitbit’s old-school, OLED-equipped Inspire 3 is down to just $80

In today’s day and age, it often feels like we’re constantly wanting our devices to offer more — more pixels, more sensors, more processing power. However, a back-to-the-basics fitness tracker like the Fitbit Inspire 3 can be a welcome change of pace, especially since it’s on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target right now for $79.95 ($20 off).

The Inspire 3 is pretty bare-bones, but that’s by design. You won’t find built-in GPS or virtual assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant, but rather a color OLED screen and a colorful, comfortable band that’s reminiscent of the kind you’d find on the Fitbits of the late-aughts. Still, the fitness band can last up to 10 days on a single charge and offers a few modern conveniences, including advanced sleep tracking capabilities and several stress management features. Overall, Fitbit’s latest fitness band is relatively simple and straightforward, which is sometimes all you need.

In some ways, the Beats Fit Pro are a lot like the first-gen AirPods Pro, only with more color options and a greater emphasis on fitness. Their noise cancellation is on par with Apple’s more premium earbuds, and they offer the same deep integration with other Apple devices as the rest of the AirPods lineup. That said, the comfortable wireless earbuds also tout a sportier design that relies on a comfortable set of wing tips, which provide a secure fit regardless of whether you’re at your desk or literally pounding the pavement on a run.

Peacock isn’t a streaming giant in the same way Netflix or Hulu is, but there’s more to the service than reality TV and shoddy true crime docs. It’s still the only place you can stream The Office — err, the American version, not one of the other 11 adaptations in existence — along with newer films like Renfield and M3gan. A Peacock Premium subscription also grants you access to news and select sporting events, including Sunday Night Football and the occasional Premier League game, making Peackock’s ad-supported plan a solid jack-of-all-trades option if you’re someone who likes to watch a bit of everything.

