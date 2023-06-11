How to watch Microsoft’s 2023 Xbox and Starfield showcase

Last month Sony showed off a big slate of upcoming games (and even some surprise hardware), which was followed by a packed Summer Game Fest. Now it’s Microsoft’s turn. On June 11th the company will be holding not one but two events: a showcase focused on Xbox games, and another entirely about its biggest title of the year, Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG Starfield, which launches in September.
Now, it hasn’t been the best year for first-party Xbox games so far, but you can likely expect to see some of the typical names from the showcase. That includes the next Forza Motorsport, Fable, and probably a hauntingly realistic look at Hellblade II. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll get a look at the delayed-but-much-anticipated Silksong, or the rumored remake of Persona 3.
As for Starfield, we haven’t seen much of the blockbuster since a big gameplay showcase last year, but with that launch date looming, expect to get into the real nitty-gritty of how Bethesda’s latest will play. We could even get a glimpse at jetpack sex.
How and when to watch the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct
The Xbox showcase takes place on June 11th at 10AM PT / 1PM ET. And while we don’t know exactly how long it will last, Microsoft says that the Starfield Direct will take place “immediately following” the Xbox event. You can watch them on all the official Xbox video channels — YouTube, Twitch, Twitch (ASL), and Facebook — and the YouTube version will support 4K at 60fps.