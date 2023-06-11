Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct: all the news and trailers

We may not have E3 this year, but 2023 still has plenty of gaming events for the summer. First there was Sony’s PlayStation Showcase, then Summer Game Fest Live, and now we have a pair of events from Microsoft: Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct. It’s a packed, albeit somewhat scattered, line up of events, keynotes, and presentations.
The titles of the two events from Microsoft — which take place back-to-back on June 11th — make it pretty clear what to expect. The first will be focused on Microsoft games hitting Xbox and PC, most likely including titles like Forza, Fable, and Hellblade, while the second will be entirely dedicated to Bethesda’s next big game Starfield.
Typically these events are a rapid fire barrage of announcements and trailers, with hopefully at least a few surprises. Stay tuned right here for all of the most important details as they happen.
TODAY, 12:00 PM UTC
How to watch Microsoft’s 2023 Xbox and Starfield showcase
Last month Sony showed off a big slate of upcoming games (and even some surprise hardware), which was followed by a packed Summer Game Fest. Now it’s Microsoft’s turn. On June 11th the company will be holding not one but two events: a showcase focused on Xbox games, and another entirely about its biggest title of the year, Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG Starfield, which launches in September.Read Article >
Now, it hasn’t been the best year for first-party Xbox games so far, but you can likely expect to see some of the typical names from the showcase. That includes the next Forza Motorsport, Fable, and probably a hauntingly realistic look at Hellblade II. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll get a look at the delayed-but-much-anticipated Silksong, or the rumored remake of Persona 3.
Mar 10
Xbox is skipping the E3 2023 show floor
Xbox is the latest big gaming brand to officially say that it won’t be on the E3 show floor, confirming the decision to IGN on Friday. Just this week, Microsoft announced the June 11th date for its annual Xbox showcase and a dedicated Starfield show, but we still didn’t know if Xbox would actually be on the floor of this year’s in-person E3 convention.Read Article >
“We can’t wait to host our Xbox Games Showcase on June 11th and will share more details later,” an Xbox spokesperson said in a statement to IGN. “We also look forward to co-streaming our event as part of E3 Digital and will not be on the E3 show floor.”