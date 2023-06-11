The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
Updated Today, 6 seconds ago

Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct: all the news and trailers

By Andrew Webster

We may not have E3 this year, but 2023 still has plenty of gaming events for the summer. First there was Sony’s PlayStation Showcase, then Summer Game Fest Live, and now we have a pair of events from Microsoft: Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct. It’s a packed, albeit somewhat scattered, line up of events, keynotes, and presentations.

The titles of the two events from Microsoft — which take place back-to-back on June 11th — make it pretty clear what to expect. The first will be focused on Microsoft games hitting Xbox and PC, most likely including titles like Forza, Fable, and Hellblade, while the second will be entirely dedicated to Bethesda’s next big game Starfield.

Typically these events are a rapid fire barrage of announcements and trailers, with hopefully at least a few surprises. Stay tuned right here for all of the most important details as they happen.