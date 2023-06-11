The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
Microsoft’s new Starfield Xbox controller and headset are available now

The Starfield-branded accessories are the latest in a line of special edition Xbox controllers.

By Tom Warren, a senior editor covering Microsoft, PC gaming, console, and tech. He founded WinRumors, a site dedicated to Microsoft news, before joining The Verge in 2012.

After weeks of leaks Microsoft is making its Starfield Xbox controller and headset official today. The Starfield-branded Xbox controller is the latest in a long line of special edition controllers that Microsoft has created since the launch of its Xbox Series X / S consoles in 2020.

Priced at $79.99, the Starfield-branded controller will be available to purchase today and includes a design inspired by elements in Starfield. The controller has accents of grey and gold to match the Starfield branding and textured hand grips.

The Starfield-branded headset, priced at $124.99, will also launch today. The wireless headset is based on Microsoft’s existing well-received $99 Xbox Wireless headset and includes a similar design to the controller.

Alongside the controller and headset, Bethesda also has a special Starfield-branded watch that’s part of the collector’s edition version of the game. The watch is also available in the game, acting as a compass with environmental information for planets. The physical watch will connect to your phone to displays notifications.

