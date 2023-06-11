The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The biggest announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct

The biggest announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct

Xbox’s annual summer show was packed with gaming news.

By Jay Peters

Microsoft just wrapped up its annual summer showcase for Xbox games, and it was a big one. Not only did Microsoft share tons of information about new titles coming to Xbox, but the company also showed a long look at Starfield, Bethesda’s long-awaited sci-fi RPG.

Here’s the biggest announcements from the show.

A Starfield trailer and special Direct revealed an incredible amount about the upcoming sci-fi RPG

We got a lot of new info about Starfield during Sunday’s event. First, there was a sweeping new trailer promising grand adventures among the stars and with some footage of how the game will actually play. Then, during the 45-minute Starfield Direct, the development team went into detail about things like character creation, ship-building, companions, space exploration, and more. The game is on September 6th, and if you want some Starfield-themed accessories, you can pick up the new custom controller and headset or get a special watch with the game’s collector’s edition.

We got an offbeat new trailer for Fable

Microsoft finally showed more on the newest game in the Fable series. The trailer was pretty offbeat, which should be a relief for fans who love the series for its silliness. There was a brief look at some action as well — a hero tried to stay safe from a giant that was trying to attack them. The trailer didn’t include any sort of release window, though.

Star Wars: Outlaws is a new Star Wars game from Ubisoft

During the show, we got a cinematic trailer for a new Star Wars game from Ubisoft, titled Star Wars: Outlaws. The main character in the trailer didn’t appear to be a Jedi — they piloted a ship and wielded a blaster, but didn’t use a lightsaber — but it still looks like a thrilling trip to the Star Wars universe. It’s set to come out in 2024, and Ubisoft will share gameplay during its Ubisoft Forward event on Monday.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be released in September

CD Projekt Red shared a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the upcoming expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 that stars Idris Elba. We also got a release date: September 26th.

There’s a black Xbox Series S on the way with 1TB of storage

Don’t like the white Xbox Series S? Well, starting September 1st, you can play your games on a black one that comes with 1TB of storage. Of course, it’s a bit more expensive, at $349, but look at that great color!

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II looks and sounds phenomenal in a new trailer

Microsoft debuted a new trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, and it looks stunning — and impressively, the footage was captured on an Xbox Series X. The game is set to come out sometime in 2024.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting a bunch of new things to do in 2024

Microsoft revealed Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and it looks packed with new things to do, like hot air balloon trips and aerial firefighting. It’s scheduled to release in 2024. There’s also a Dune-focused expansion coming to the current version of Flight Simulator in November.

Avowed gets a new trailer and a release window

Microsoft shared a gameplay trailer for Avowed, the upcoming first-person RPG in the works from Obsidian. The trailer also revealed a release window: 2024.

Forza Motorsport is releasing this fall

Forza Motorsport, the next game in Microsoft’s hit racing sim franchise, will be released on October 10th, the company announced. Alongside the release date, Microsoft also shared a new trailer for the game. It’s coming to Xbox and PC.

Clockwork Revolution is a new steampunk RPG on the way for Xbox

Microsoft showed a “pre-alpha sneak peek” of a new steampunk RPG from inXile Entertainment, titled Clockwork Revolution. There’s no release date, but it looks like it could be a wild, time-bending adventure.

There’s two new Persona games on the way for Xbox

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of Persona 3 that’s scheduled to release in early 2024. Persona 5 Tactica, on the other hand, is a tactics-focused game set in the Persona 5 universe that’s releasing on November 17th.

Infinite Wealth is the next game in the Like a Dragon series

Get ready for a new game starring Ichiban from Yakuza: Like a Dragon, called Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The reveal trailer for the game was pretty outrageous — you should just watch it for yourself.

Overwatch 2’s story missions will kick off on August 10th

While Overwatch 2’s story mode isn’t happening, there will still be story content, and it will launch on August 10th. During the trailer at the show, Blizzard also teased a new hero that will be available on August 10th as well.

