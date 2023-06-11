The biggest announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct

Microsoft just wrapped up its annual summer showcase for Xbox games, and it was a big one. Not only did Microsoft share tons of information about new titles coming to Xbox, but the company also showed a long look at Starfield, Bethesda’s long-awaited sci-fi RPG.

Here’s the biggest announcements from the show.

We got a lot of new info about Starfield during Sunday’s event. First, there was a sweeping new trailer promising grand adventures among the stars and with some footage of how the game will actually play. Then, during the 45-minute Starfield Direct, the development team went into detail about things like character creation, ship-building, companions, space exploration, and more. The game is on September 6th, and if you want some Starfield-themed accessories, you can pick up the new custom controller and headset or get a special watch with the game’s collector’s edition.

Microsoft finally showed more on the newest game in the Fable series. The trailer was pretty offbeat, which should be a relief for fans who love the series for its silliness. There was a brief look at some action as well — a hero tried to stay safe from a giant that was trying to attack them. The trailer didn’t include any sort of release window, though.

During the show, we got a cinematic trailer for a new Star Wars game from Ubisoft, titled Star Wars: Outlaws. The main character in the trailer didn’t appear to be a Jedi — they piloted a ship and wielded a blaster, but didn’t use a lightsaber — but it still looks like a thrilling trip to the Star Wars universe. It’s set to come out in 2024, and Ubisoft will share gameplay during its Ubisoft Forward event on Monday.

CD Projekt Red shared a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the upcoming expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 that stars Idris Elba. We also got a release date: September 26th.

Don’t like the white Xbox Series S? Well, starting September 1st, you can play your games on a black one that comes with 1TB of storage. Of course, it’s a bit more expensive, at $349, but look at that great color!

Microsoft debuted a new trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, and it looks stunning — and impressively, the footage was captured on an Xbox Series X. The game is set to come out sometime in 2024.

Microsoft revealed Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and it looks packed with new things to do, like hot air balloon trips and aerial firefighting. It’s scheduled to release in 2024. There’s also a Dune-focused expansion coming to the current version of Flight Simulator in November.

Microsoft shared a gameplay trailer for Avowed, the upcoming first-person RPG in the works from Obsidian. The trailer also revealed a release window: 2024.

Forza Motorsport, the next game in Microsoft’s hit racing sim franchise, will be released on October 10th, the company announced. Alongside the release date, Microsoft also shared a new trailer for the game. It’s coming to Xbox and PC.

Microsoft showed a “pre-alpha sneak peek” of a new steampunk RPG from inXile Entertainment, titled Clockwork Revolution. There’s no release date, but it looks like it could be a wild, time-bending adventure.

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of Persona 3 that’s scheduled to release in early 2024. Persona 5 Tactica, on the other hand, is a tactics-focused game set in the Persona 5 universe that’s releasing on November 17th.

Get ready for a new game starring Ichiban from Yakuza: Like a Dragon, called Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The reveal trailer for the game was pretty outrageous — you should just watch it for yourself.