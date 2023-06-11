Microsoft announces black Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage for $349

Microsoft has just announced a new black version of the Xbox Series S with 1TB of built-in storage at the Xbox Games Showcase. Little has changed here since the original Xbox Series S, apart from a black paint job and more storage inside. Microsoft is launching the 1TB black Xbox Series S on September 1st priced at $349, and pre-orders start today.

The carbon black Xbox Series S was announced on stage by Xbox chief Phil Spencer, who also mentioned that the company has also increased its shipments of Xbox Series X to meet demand.

The black Xbox Series S. Image: Microsoft

The Xbox Series S originally launched at $299 with just 512GB of storage, so this bump to 1TB is very welcome. It comes just days after Western Digital announced its own 512GB and 1TB Xbox storage expansion cards, a much-needed accessory for Xbox Series S owners. Western Digital’s cards start at $79.99 for 512GB of additional storage.