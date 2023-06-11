Star Wars: Outlaws is a new open-world Star Wars game from Ubisoft

During the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, Microsoft and Ubisoft revealed a cinematic trailer for a new Star Wars game, titled Star Wars: Outlaws. It’s an open-world game that’s set to release in 2024.
“Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi,” according to the YouTube trailer’s description. “Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.”
We won’t have to wait long to see more from the new game: Ubisoft is going to show more footage from Star Wars: Outlaws during its Ubisoft Forward event on Monday.