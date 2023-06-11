The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.
Skip to main content

Star Wars: Outlaws is a new open-world Star Wars game from Ubisoft

Star Wars: Outlaws is a new open-world Star Wars game from Ubisoft

/

It’s coming out in 2024.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

Share this story

A promotional image for Star Wars: Outlaws.
Image: Ubisoft

During the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, Microsoft and Ubisoft revealed a cinematic trailer for a new Star Wars game, titled Star Wars: Outlaws. It’s an open-world game that’s set to release in 2024.

“Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi,” according to the YouTube trailer’s description. “Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.”

We won’t have to wait long to see more from the new game: Ubisoft is going to show more footage from Star Wars: Outlaws during its Ubisoft Forward event on Monday.

More from this stream Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct: all the news and trailers

See all 3 stories