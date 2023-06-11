Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has hot air balloons, skydive aviation, and much more

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is arriving next year with some massive updates to the aircraft you’ll be able to pick and play with. A new trailer show during the Xbox Games Showcase includes hot air balloon trips, skydive aviation, aerial firefighting, and much more.

It looks like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 developer Asobo will give pilots every aircraft they’ve dreamt of. You can fly an air ambulance, be part of a mountain rescue team, or act as search and rescue.

There’s even the ability to pilot helicopters for cargo transport, industrial cargo planes, and remote cargo operations. Asobo also showed off VIP charter services, skydive aviation, air racing, and hot air balloon trips.