Avowed gets a new trailer and a release window

“First-person combat has been a huge focus for us,” Obsidian studio head Feargus Urquhart said in an Xbox blog post . “We’ve incorporated a host of ways for players to fight the flora and fauna of the Living Lands. You will have swords, shields, pistols, magical spells, and more at your disposal, including the ability to dual wield, creating a vast number of combinations to choose from.” Avowed takes place in the same universe as the Pillars of Eternity games.

The company first announced the game in 2020, but thanks to the trailer, we now at least have a release window for when you’ll be able to play it: 2024. The game will be coming to Xbox Series X / S and PC, and it will be available on Xbox Game Pass the same day it comes out.