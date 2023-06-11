Clockwork Revolution is a new steampunk RPG from Microsoft’s inXile

At its Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, Microsoft debuted a trailer for a new steampunk RPG from its inXile Entertainment studio, titled Clockwork Revolution.

Here’s a short description of the game, from the reveal trailer’s description:

Clockwork Revolution is a time-bending steampunk first-person RPG. After stumbling across an incredible invention that allows you to travel into the past, you discover the city you call home—the vibrant steam-powered metropolis of Avalon—has been carefully crafted through the alteration of historical events. By traveling back to key moments, your interactions and choices will have a butterfly effect on the deep, narrative-driven world and characters of Avalon, causing them to change and react in unprecedented ways.

Microsoft shared a bit more detail in a post on the Xbox Wire blog. “This is a fantastical, first-person action RPG, with dynamic time-bending combat, deep interconnected roleplaying systems, and the ability to create your own unique character from the ground up,” inXile Entertainment studio head Brian Fargo said in the post. The post also includes some details on the game’s story, which sounds like it could be a mind- and time-bending narrative.