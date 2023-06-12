Samsung’s 49-inch ultrawide OLED gaming monitor is probably as costly as your PC

Samsung is getting ready to release its 49-inch OLED gaming monitor. The Odyssey OLED G9 is the “first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition (5,120 x 1,440) resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio,” says Samsung. It’s available to preorder today priced at $2,199.99 and is expected to ship on June 26th.

First announced at CES 2023, the Odyssey OLED G9 includes a 1800R curve, a fast 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time thanks to its OLED panel. Samsung is using its own QD-OLED tech for this monitor, not LG Display’s OLED panels. QD-OLED differs from traditional OLED because it can, at higher brightness levels, produce a more contrast-rich picture.

You’ll need some serious desk space for the Odyssey OLED G9. Image: Samsung

The Odyssey OLED G9 includes a HDMI 2.1 port, Micro HDMI 2.1 port, a single DisplayPort (1.4), and a USB hub. Samsung has equipped this giant OLED monitor with a built-in speaker, too, and with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA Adaptive Sync. It will also include Samsung’s Gaming Hub, with apps for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now.

OLED gaming monitors don’t come cheap, but Samsung’s OLED ultrawide is considerably more than LG’s $1,699.99 45-inch UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor that’s already on the market. There are some big differences between the two, though. LG’s is obviously four inches smaller, but it also uses the WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution at an aspect ratio of 21:9 with an 800R curve.