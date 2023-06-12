How to watch Ubisoft Forward 2023

As Summer Game Geoff, aka Keigh3, aka The Keighleys, aka Summer Game Fest 2023, winds down, there are a few more big developer presentations left, including today’s Ubisoft Forward 2023.

You can watch the livestream on Twitch or YouTube at 1PM ET / 10 AM PT / 6PM BST. Since we’re global here at The Verge, if we haven’t included your timezone, Ubisoft has got you covered, tweeting a bunch more global start times.

Ubisoft has already had a couple of reveals sprinkled throughout Summer Game Fest. Last week, we were treated to the world premiere of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — a brand new side-scrolling platformer that harkens to the original 1989 Apple II Prince of Persia. Speaking of Prince of Persia, it’s unlikely that we see anything of Ubisoft’s Sands of Time remake since the developer recently announced that its development has been rebooted. But if we do, it’ll be a very nice surprise.

During the Xbox presentation, Ubisoft also revealed a first look at Star Wars: Outlaws, an open-world Star Wars game that takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Since the Xbox presentation only revealed Outlaws’ trailer, hopefully Ubisoft saved some blue-milkier details for its own showcase later today.

Skull and Bones, the game that refuses to die but also refuses to be launched, will probably also get an update today — probably another delay, but who knows.

And, of course, no Ubisoft presentation would be complete without a copious amount of Assassin’s Creed news. Mirage has a release date, we know a mobile game is in the works, and there are also the two other mainline Assassin’s Creed games, codenamed “Red” and “Hexe,” that might be revealed today.