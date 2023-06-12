All the news from Ubisoft Forward 2023

Ubisoft’s Summer Game Fest presentation, Ubisoft Forward 2023, kicks off on Monday, June 12th at 1PM ET / 10 AM PT. Expect some news about the already revealed new 2D side-sidescroller Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and its new Star Wars game, Star Wars: Outlaws. Assassin’s Creed is definitely getting some air time along with its new first-person arena shooter XDefiant, which feels like Ubisoft asked, “What if PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale but instead of Smash Bros., it’s Overwatch?”
There might also be updates for Rider’s Republic, Ubi’s extreme sports MMO and possibly some unexpected surprises — maybe more Mario + Rabbids, or perhaps an appearance of the OG Rayman himself?
Our summer filled with non-E3 gaming events continues today with Ubisoft Forward, which kicks off in around 45 minutes. Here's how to tune in.
How to watch Ubisoft Forward 2023
As Summer Game Geoff, aka Keigh3, aka The Keighleys, aka Summer Game Fest 2023, winds down, there are a few more big developer presentations left, including today's Ubisoft Forward 2023.
You can watch the livestream on Twitch or YouTube at 1PM ET / 10 AM PT / 6PM BST. Since we’re global here at The Verge, if we haven’t included your timezone, Ubisoft has got you covered, tweeting a bunch more global start times.
Mar 27
Ubisoft bails on E3 in favor of its own show in Los Angeles
Ubisoft is backing out of its planned attendance at the E3 2023 in-person expo in favor of its own show in LA on June 12th, the company confirmed to VGC.Read Article >
“E3 has fostered unforgettable moments across the industry throughout the years,” Ubisoft spokesperson Heather Haefner says in a statement to The Verge. “While we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction, and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on June 12 in Los Angeles. We look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon.” The show will take place at 1PM ET / 10AM PT that day.