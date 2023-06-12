The biggest news and trailers from Capcom Showcase 2023

If you couldn’t catch the show live, here are all the major reveals, announcements, and trailers:

Path of the Goddess still looks gross (in a good way)

Things kicked off with a fresh look at Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which was revealed yesterday at the Xbox Showcase. It’s a dark action-adventure game with lots of creepy hands, body horror monsters, and what looks like some killer sword fighting. It’s coming to Xbox, PS5, and PC — but it doesn’t currently have a release date.

The (near) post-apocalyptic future has been delayed

We haven’t seen much about the sci-fi action game Pragmata since it was first announced, and it looks like it’ll be a while before we can actually play it. It doesn’t currently have a release date. But hey, at least there’s a brief new teaser. It’ll be coming to the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC whenever it does launch.

Ghost Trick gets a demo

The upcoming remaster of the classic spectral detective game Ghost Trick now has a demo — and you can play it right now. The full version launches on June 30th, and your save from the demo will carry over.

A new Ace Attorney collection

In other crime-solving news, a new collection of Ace Attorney titles — which gathers together games 4-6 of the mainline series — is coming to modern consoles sometime next year with a fresh coat of HD paint. Good news for Apollo Justice fans.

Exoprimal continues to be stuff full of dinosaurs

It’s not the Dino Crisis remaster I’ve been dreaming of, but Capcom’s futuristic dino game Exoprimal continues to look surprisingly intense in its latest trailer. The game launches very soon, too: it’s hitting the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on July 14th.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a much bigger sequel