Instagram’s status update now includes what song you’re listening to

Instagram is adding more features to Notes, the text-based updates reminiscent of AIM away messages and statuses.

Image: Instagram

Now, users will be able to attach a 30-second clip of a song to their status update, along with a short caption next to the track. Friends can then tap into the song to listen to the snippet. Instagram is also adding a translation button below Notes for posts in other languages.

First introduced in December, Notes are part-Twitter and part-away message. With a 60-character limit, the feature is meant to be an ever-changing status that’s smaller than a post on the grid or even on Stories. The addition of music feels like a throwback to AIM away messages but revamped: now, you can link and share the song you’re listening to instead of just posting the title and artist.

I personally have never shared a Note with my friends, and adoption within my social circles has so far been extremely limited. The kids, apparently, like it — teens are posting Notes at 10 times the rate other users are, according to Instagram. Now, they can actually show friends their favorite song of the moment instead of just ~*~* typing lyrics like this *~*~.

Notes are only one small part of a new approach Instagram is taking, investing in text-based products that could compete with platforms like Twitter. Last month, leaked images showed what Instagram’s Twitter-like app that’s still under development could look like. And last week, Meta employees got an early look at the app that’s meant to be “[Meta’s] response to Twitter.” Internal documents obtained by The Verge show text posts with replies and threads, much like Twitter.