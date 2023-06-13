Windows 11’s Android integration gets long-requested file sharing

Microsoft is starting to enable file sharing in its Android feature for Windows 11. An update to the Windows Subsystem for Android is now available for all Windows Insiders to test and includes file sharing, drag and drop support, camera improvements, and the usual bug fixes.

“We’ve been listening to the community, and many of you have been asking us to support sharing files between Windows and the Subsystem,” says the Windows Subsystem for Android team in a blog post. “We are pleased to announce that Windows Subsystem for Android can now share your Windows user folders, like Documents and Pictures, with the Subsystem, so scenarios like uploading a photo to a social media app or editing a video in a creative app work seamlessly.”

Folder sharing has been enabled by default for preview users and Android apps can only view or edit your Windows files with your permission. Android apps have to show a permission request dialog and permissions can be revoked from settings. Microsoft is also scanning all Android apps during install with Microsoft Defender or whatever antivirus software you’re using to prevent malicious apps from being loaded.

Microsoft is also limiting the file sharing support to just Windows user profile folders, including the typical documents, photos, and videos folders. Windows system folders, external drives, or folders like Program Files won’t be supported for file sharing. Certain file types like .exe are also blocked from file sharing.