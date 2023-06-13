Disney delays a pantheon of Marvel, Star Wars, and Avatar movies

Disney is delaying many of its upcoming Marvel, Star Wars, and Avatar movies in part because of production delays caused by the Writers Guild of America strike, according to Deadline.

Let’s start with Marvel. In the “near” term, Captain America: Brave New World moves from May 3rd, 2024, to July 26th, 2024, and Thunderbolts has been delayed from that July slot to December 20th, 2024. (Last month, reports claimed that Thunderbolts was delaying filming due to the writers strike.) Blade has been pushed from September 6th, 2024, to February 14th, 2025, and Fantastic Four is moving from that February date to May 2nd, 2025. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been pushed from that May date by an entire year to May 1st, 2026, while the follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, has also been pushed a year to May 7th, 2027. One major movie is coming out sooner, however: the still-untitled Deadpool threequel is moving up six months to May 3rd, 2024.

For Star Wars, 2026 is set to be a banner year. An untitled film was pushed from December 2025 to May 22nd, 2026, while a second untitled Star Wars is now scheduled to release on December 18th, 2026. In April, Disney announced that three new Star Wars movies are on the way, with one bringing back Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker. It’s unclear which of these movies is tied to which date.

The famously slippery Avatar series is keeping up tradition, with the third Avatar film delayed a year to December 19th, 2025. And we’ll be waiting even longer for the next two movies, which were both pushed out by three years: the fourth is now scheduled for December 21st, 2029, and the fifth is set for December 19th, 2031.