The new Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite have dropped to some of their best prices

If you like to read books on long flights but don’t want to incur extra baggage fees this summer by carrying a whole load, it might be wise to invest in a Kindle. These e-readers are capable of containing thousands of ebooks and audiobooks, but they’re incredibly lightweight. That means you won’t break your back or the bank, especially as they’re available right now at some of their best prices to date.
Today, for example, you can buy Amazon’s latest Kindle with ads and 16GB of storage for $79.99 ($20 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, while the ad-free version is just $20 more. Not only is Amazon’s new entry-level e-reader pocketable at just six inches but it also features a display as sharp as the Kindle Paperwhite’s, making it a pleasure to read. It’s also fast for its price and comes with support for USB-C so you can quickly recharge it when it runs out of power. Read our 2022 Kindle review.
Amazon’s new entry-level Kindle comes with a host of much-needed upgrades, including a better display, longer battery life, and — most importantly — USB-C charging.
If you want to keep the kids occupied during summer break, you can also buy the new Kindle Kids on sale for $84.99 ($35 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, which is just $5 shy of its all-time low price. The Kindle Kids is exactly like the standard Kindle, but it’s free of ads and features parental controls. In addition to the device, it also comes with a case and a two-year extended replacement guarantee in the event the e-reader breaks. You’ll also enjoy a complimentary one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, which grants access to thousands of kid-friendly ebooks and audiobooks like Percy Jackson and Harry Potter.
2022 Kindle Kids
Amazon’s new Kindle Kids is identical to the standard Kindle — meaning it packs a 300ppi display and support for USB-C charging — but comes with a case, an extended two-year warranty, and a year of Amazon Kids Plus.
The Kindle is a terrific e-reader in many ways, but it lacks waterproofing to add some peace of mind while lounging by the pool. Thankfully, though, the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite offers that and more — and is on sale. Regularly $139.99, right now, you can buy the e-reader with ads and 8GB of storage for $109.99 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The ad-free version is on sale for $20 more. In addition to featuring IPX8 waterproofing, the Kindle Paperwhite offers months-long battery life and a larger 6.8-inch display. It also comes with an adjustable color temperature for its front light, which makes reading at night a little easier. Read our 2021 Kindle Paperwhite review.
2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, with ads)
Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.
Finally, the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite Kids is also on sale. Like the Kindle Kids, the e-reader is exactly like its standard counterpart but with extra features that make it kid-friendly. It doesn’t feature ads and comes with a two-year extended replacement guarantee, like the Kindle Kids. It also comes with a colorful cover and one year of Amazon Kids Plus. You can buy it on sale with 8GB of storage for $99.99 ($60 off) from Amazon or with 16GB of storage and ads for $119.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy.
2021 Kindle Paperwhite Kids
Amazon’s kid-friendly Paperwhite is the same as the standard Paperwhite, but it’s ad-free and comes with the added benefits of a two-year hardware protection plan, one year of Amazon Kids Plus, and a choice of three kid-friendly covers.