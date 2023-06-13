The new Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite have dropped to some of their best prices

If you like to read books on long flights but don’t want to incur extra baggage fees this summer by carrying a whole load, it might be wise to invest in a Kindle. These e-readers are capable of containing thousands of ebooks and audiobooks, but they’re incredibly lightweight. That means you won’t break your back or the bank, especially as they’re available right now at some of their best prices to date.

If you want to keep the kids occupied during summer break, you can also buy the new Kindle Kids on sale for $84.99 ($35 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, which is just $5 shy of its all-time low price. The Kindle Kids is exactly like the standard Kindle, but it’s free of ads and features parental controls. In addition to the device, it also comes with a case and a two-year extended replacement guarantee in the event the e-reader breaks. You’ll also enjoy a complimentary one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, which grants access to thousands of kid-friendly ebooks and audiobooks like Percy Jackson and Harry Potter.

The Kindle is a terrific e-reader in many ways, but it lacks waterproofing to add some peace of mind while lounging by the pool. Thankfully, though, the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite offers that and more — and is on sale. Regularly $139.99, right now, you can buy the e-reader with ads and 8GB of storage for $109.99 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The ad-free version is on sale for $20 more. In addition to featuring IPX8 waterproofing, the Kindle Paperwhite offers months-long battery life and a larger 6.8-inch display. It also comes with an adjustable color temperature for its front light, which makes reading at night a little easier. Read our 2021 Kindle Paperwhite review.