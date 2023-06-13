Phasmophobia is coming to Xbox Series S / X, PS5, and PSVR 2 with crossplay

Do you love hunting creepy ghosts in the dark with friends? Good, because Phasmophobia is coming to Xbox Series X / S, PS5, and PSVR 2 in August. The paranormal horror game will even include optional crossplay support so console and PC friends can team up in a four player co-op team and scream in unison together when a ghost whispers in their ears.

Xbox and PlayStation owners have been waiting to hear if Phasmophobia would make the jump to consoles, and British indie game studio Kinect Games revealed the port during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase Extended stream today. The trailer shows off the usual assortment of tools and equipment you’ll use to hunt ghosts and how that will play out on console hunting 24 different ghost types across 10 locations.

The most intriguing addition is PSVR 2 support. If you’ve ever played Phasmophobia in VR, then you’ll know it’s not for the faint of heart. The game is full of jump scares, and those feel particularly realistic in VR, so this is a great addition for PSVR 2.