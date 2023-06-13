Logitech’s CEO is leaving for another job

Logitech’s CEO of 10 years is leaving the company for a new job. Bracken Darrell has resigned and will be “departing the Company to pursue another opportunity,” according to a Logitech press release. Darrell’s resignation is effective Tuesday, but he’ll stay at Logitech “over the coming month to ensure a seamless transition.”
Logitech has long been a well-known name in computer accessories like keyboards, mice, and webcams, but its products became hugely popular at the start of the covid pandemic when many people had to learn or work from home. However, the company has seen falling revenues now that people are returning to schools and offices. Under Darrell’s watch, Logitech has also made some big acquisitions, including Blue Microphones (a brand that the company is axing), gaming headset maker Astro, and streaming software-maker Streamlabs.
Logitech board member Guy Gecht will be stepping in as interim CEO while the company searches for a new leader. Gecht has been on the board since 2019. “After nearly a decade of consistent growth and building market leadership across multiple categories, I feel this is a good point to hand over leadership,” Darrell said in a statement. “I want to thank all the amazing people across Logitech for their work through the years. I will work with Guy and the board to ensure a smooth transition and I will continue to be a customer, shareholder, and enduring fan of Logitech and its products.”