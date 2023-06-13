Logitech’s CEO is leaving for another job

Logitech’s CEO of 10 years is leaving the company for a new job. Bracken Darrell has resigned and will be “departing the Company to pursue another opportunity,” according to a Logitech press release. Darrell’s resignation is effective Tuesday, but he’ll stay at Logitech “over the coming month to ensure a seamless transition.”

Logitech has long been a well-known name in computer accessories like keyboards, mice, and webcams, but its products became hugely popular at the start of the covid pandemic when many people had to learn or work from home. However, the company has seen falling revenues now that people are returning to schools and offices. Under Darrell’s watch, Logitech has also made some big acquisitions, including Blue Microphones (a brand that the company is axing), gaming headset maker Astro, and streaming software-maker Streamlabs.