Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Air is still $50 off at Amazon

After what feels like years of “will they / won’t they” speculation, Apple’s long-awaited 15-inch MacBook Air has officially arrived. However, despite having just recently launched, Amazon is already dropping the price of the base model with 8GB of memory, 256GB of storage, an eight-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU to $1,249.99 — a $50 discount we also saw on preorders leading up to the laptop’s release earlier this week.

As expected, there isn’t a whole lot that separates Apple’s new 15-incher from the 13-inch M2 model Apple released last year. My colleague Monica Chin put the M2 laptop through its paces over the weekend, and lo and behold, it offers few surprises aside from the extra two inches of screen real estate and a far better speaker array. At 3.3 pounds, it’s a bit heavier than the redesigned 13-inch model, but it offers the same outstanding battery life, a terrific keyboard, and more than enough processing power for the average user to inundate themselves with work docs and burn through the first two seasons of The Witcher before the third hits next month (sigh, RIP to Henry Cavill’s Geralt).

If you’re a macOS Ventura user who doesn’t want to shell out north of $1,000 on a new laptop but could use a better webcam to replace your laptop’s shoddy 720p camera — yes, I’m looking at you, M1 MacBook Air users — there’s the Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks. Normally $29.99, it’s currently on sale at Amazon in white for $23.29, which marks its first discount to date.

Terrible name aside, Belkin’s Continuity Camera mount is a pretty handy tool that lets you use the phone you already own to take video calls on your Mac. The simple, well-built device works with any MagSafe-equipped iPhone and most Apple laptops, including both MacBook Air and Pro models dating as far back as 2018 and makes use of Apple’s new Continuity Camera feature. You can rest it on your laptop in either portrait or landscape modes, and once set up, the whole thing is pretty effortless to use. The built-in hook even doubles as a kickstand, just in case you want to prop your phone up on the go.

