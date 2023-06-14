Jackery makes the jump to LFP batteries with powerful new solar generator

Getting power when away from the grid is getting easier and easier with portable products like this new Solar Generator 2000 Plus from Jackery. Start with a single Explorer 2000 Plus battery and SolarSaga 200W solar panel and keep on expanding until you wield more power than Mama Nature herself.

The generator kit is built around the 62lb (28kg) Explorer 2000 Plus battery on wheels which features 2kWh of battery capacity, 3000W of continuous AC output, and support for up to six of Jackery’s SolarSaga 200W solar panels connected over proprietary barrel connectors. You can then add up to five 2kWh add-on battery packs for a total capacity of 12kWh.

Connect a pair of fully maxed out Explorer 2000 Plus units together and you can produce up to 6000W of continuous power from a monstrous 24kWh stack of not-so-portable batteries (as shown in the image above).

You’re never truly alone when you own a big-ass battery. Image: Jackery

The Solar Generator product marks a long-awaited switch from NCM to the safer and longer lasting LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate or LiFePO4) battery chemistry for Jackery, as its competitors had perviously done. LFP batteries can be slightly heavier than NCMs and don’t perform as well in temps below -20C (-4F) unless heated, but are otherwise superior in almost every way. Nevertheless, Jackery says it will continue to maintain a mix of NCM and LFP in its product portfolio.

Family time. Image: Jackery

The Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus brings a ton of DC charging ports — 2x USB-A, 2x 100W USB-C, 12V car — and AC jacks for all your charging needs, as well as an integrated display to monitor status. It also supports Jackery’s new app for real-time monitoring of your input / output status and settings customization. The maximum noise level of the unit is capped at 53dB, according to the company, with a Super Quiet Mode that hushes things down to under 30dB, usually at the expense of charging speed or output power. Still, it’s a welcome feature if you’re sleeping next to that fan in an RV, boat, or shack.