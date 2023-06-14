Apple is bringing back Silo for a second season

If you’re enjoying Silo on Apple TV Plus, good news: more is on the way. The post-apocalyptic series, based on novels by Hugh Howey, is getting a second season. The show premiered on May 5th and is still airing; the finale streams on June 30th.

The show takes place in the titular silo, an underground facility that houses the last remnants of humanity, shielding them from the desolate landscape outside. Season 1 plays out sort of like a small-town mystery that just so happens to take place at the end of the world. It stars Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins.

“We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life,” showrunner Graham Yost said in a statement. “Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the silo.”