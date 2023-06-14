Nvidia’s RTX 4060 will be available to order on June 29th

Nvidia says its upcoming GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card will be available to order starting June 29th at 9AM ET / 6AM PT. That’s slightly earlier than the July release window Nvidia previously announced for the card, which at $299 represents the most affordable entry so far into the company’s 40-series GPU lineup. When it was announced last month, Nvidia positioned the RTX 4060 for gaming at 1080p rather than 1440p or 4K.

With their (relatively) affordable pricing, Nvidia’s 60-class GPUs are often among the most popular, according to Steam’s hardware survey. The RTX 4060 is starting at $30 less than the RTX 3060 that preceded it, although it’s equipped with less VRAM this generation (8GB versus 12GB previously). However, the new RTX 4060 should run more power efficiently, drawing a total of 115 watts of total graphics power and averaging around 110 watts (versus 170 watts during gameplay previously).