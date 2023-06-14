Microsoft now sells Surface replacement parts, including displays, batteries, and SSDs

Microsoft is starting to sell replacement components for its Surface devices. The software giant now supplies replacement parts in the Microsoft Store, allowing Surface owners to replace their displays, batteries, SSDs, and more.

“We are excited to offer replacement components to technically inclined consumers for out-of-warranty, self repair,” says Tim McGuiggan, VP of devices services and product engineering at Microsoft. “When purchasing a replacement component, you will receive the part and relevant collateral components (such as screws if applicable).”

Tools to help you repair a Microsoft Surface device are sold separately by iFixit, which Microsoft partnered with in 2021 to sell official Surface repair tools. iFixit supplies tools like battery covers to protect against punctures during repair, debonding cradles to help cut the adhesive that holds screen glass in place, and a tool to properly replace a screen.

Microsoft has a variety of Surface replacement components available. Image: Microsoft

Microsoft’s official Surface replacement components will be available first in the United States, Canada, and France, with commercial resellers also able to sell parts. Microsoft says it will have updates on when it plans to expand the availability of these parts to other markets in the future.

Not every Surface device will have components available like displays, batteries, and SSDs. Microsoft is only selling a replacement kickstand for the Surface Pro 7, but more modern devices like the Surface Pro 9 have a variety of components available, including displays, SSDs, batteries, USB-C ports, Surface Connect charging ports, and even speaker, Wi-Fi, and thermal modules.

Pricing varies depending on Surface models. A replacement screen for a Surface Studio 2 Plus is priced at $1,749.99, while a kickstand for the Surface Pro 9 starts at $56.99. You can find the full list of replacement components over at Microsoft’s site.