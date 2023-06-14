Skip to main content
It’s not just you: Steam suddenly looks nice

Valve’s biggest UI makeover possibly ever is out of beta.

By Sean Hollister, a senior editor and founding member of The Verge who covers gadgets, games, and toys. He spent 15 years editing the likes of CNET, Gizmodo, and Engadget.

In April, Valve revealed it was overhauling Steam in a big way — not just a fresh coat of paint, but also unifying the codebase between its Desktop, Big Picture Mode and Steam Deck interfaces, adding new features like a handy cloud notepad and pinnable panels in the in-game overlay, revamping its screenshot manager and notifications tabs, and adding hardware acceleration for Linux and Mac.

While much of that has been available in beta, today’s the day it goes wide with a full stable release. So if your Steam is looking rather different, that’s why!

And reader, my gaming colleagues and I have been impressed by how much we like that coat of paint. Older changes to the Store and Library tabs notwithstanding, Steam has looked like an ancient application for a very long time, and now it’s... nice! “I finally like Steam,” my colleague Tom Warren confided.

Cloud notepad on desktop.
Image: Valve

Me, I’m still most excited for the cloud notepad, which I can confirm also now works on Steam Deck — though it doesn’t look like you can use it as a translucent in-game overlay like you can on desktop just yet. You can find it from inside a game by hitting your Steam button, then scrolling down to Notes.

Cloud notepad on Steam Deck.
Screenshot by Sean Hollister / The Verge

Here’s Valve’s blog post about the update, and here’s the full changelog. Let me know if you spot anything else exciting!

