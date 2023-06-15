Woot is running a “best of tech” sale until June 24th, and I’m pleasantly surprised there are some good ones among the dreck. My top pick for today is the Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe, selling for $32.99 ($47 off) — which includes a 27W USB-C power supply at that discounted price. Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro is a fully MagSafe-compliant magnetic charger for iPhone 12, 13, and 14 generations, and it can charge at the full 15W output (12W for the iPhone 12 / 13 Mini) just like Apple’s own MagSafe puck. But it’s better because it has a much longer nylon-wrapped cable and a little collapsible kickstand for watching videos while you charge.

You can get this same charger for slightly cheaper on Amazon right now, but it doesn’t come with the power adapter you need to achieve faster charging speeds. I’ve tested a lot of MagSafe and MagSafe-like magnetic chargers for our buying guide, and this Belkin model remains my top recommendation.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe $ 33 $ 80 59 % off $ 33 $ 33 $ 80 59 % off Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy 6.6-foot built-in cable. Its lengthy cable, 15W charging speeds, and little kickstand make the BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe the best all-purpose magnetic charging puck. $33 at Woot (power supply included)

Speaking of charging, the Chipofy 6.6-foot USB-C cable with wattage display is on sale for $13.98 (about $4 off) at Amazon. That’s usually a price reserved for special sales events like Prime Day / Black Friday and on limited-time lightning deals.

The handy cable has an LED display built into it that shows the current wattage being delivered to your device. It’s great for ensuring a device is getting the fastest charge it can take, and since the cable outputs up to 100W, you can use it for phones, laptops, tablets, and most anything that charges via USB-C. You can easily find a bunch of similar cables to this one on Amazon, but the Chipofy is one of the few that a bunch of us here at The Verge have purchased and used ourselves, so we feel comfortable giving it a recommendation.

Chipofy USB-C cable with wattage display $ 14 $ 18 22 % off $ 14 $ 14 $ 18 22 % off Chipofy’s USB-C to USB-C cable dons an LED display that shows the wattage being delivered to your gadgets. It can charge at up to 100 watts, too, which is enough for many devices to quickly recharge. $14 at Amazon