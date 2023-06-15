Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 5 render shows a phone that can actually close flat

What appears to be the first official image of Samsung’s next flagship foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, has been posted by MySmartPrice (via SamMobile). While we expect to see a full reveal during Samsung’s Unpacked event in Korea next month, the picture does show a few details about the Z Fold 5 that could help explain how it will compete with Google’s Pixel Fold and all of the other flexible mobile devices that are popping up this summer.

We’ve heard rumors of a “water drop”-style hinge that could help reduce the appearance of a screen crease when unfolded and allow the phone to close practically flat, with the same durability rating as its predecessor. In the image, the folded device looks like it has less of a gap when closed than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 we reviewed last year (although Samsung Display has already shown off a prototype with a slim hinge that can fold both inward and outward if you want to know what might arrive even further in the future).

Galaxy Z Fold 4 folded in half on a desk, showing a larger gap near the hinge than the rendered Z Fold 5 in the leaked image. Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

Another clearly visible but minor change shows the camera flash moved off of the camera bump on the back, and the screen bezel looks a bit thinner.

Expected specs listed include screen sizes that are unchanged from the last couple of years, with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display on the outside cover and a 7.6-inch QHD+ display on the inside, the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy found in the Galaxy S23 phones, 4,400mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 25W wireless charging, a triple rear camera setup with 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 10MP telephoto camera, and 12MP front-facing cameras for use open or closed.