Discord has announced that Activities — a feature for voice channels that allows members to play games or watch content together — will remain free for all Discord users.

While most Discord Activities were previously locked behind a subscription to Discord Nitro (which starts at $2.99 a month), the communications platform had temporarily removed its paywall as part of its eighth birthday celebrations between May 15th and June 15th. Now, Activities like Sketch Heads, Blazing 8s, and Bobble League will be indefinitely free to use.

Some Discord activities like YouTube’s “Watch together” integration and the Putt Party golfing game were already available at no additional cost prior to this announcement. If you want to give them a try yourself, you can locate Activities by joining a Discord voice channel and clicking on the rocket-shaped button that appears in the lower left-hand side of the app.

Discord notified users of the change with an in-app pop-up message, in addition to updating the blog post about the company’s birthday celebrations. image: Discord