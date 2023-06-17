Skip to main content
Netflix Tudum 2023: all the biggest news and trailers

In what’s becoming an annual tradition, Netflix is holding a livestreamed event called Tudum this year to show off some of its biggest upcoming shows, movies, and games. The streamer has already confirmed that some of its most-anticipated projects will be making an appearance, including its live-action takes on One Piece, 3 Body Problem, and Avatar: The Last Airbender. On top of that, expect some more detail on The Witcher’s upcoming third season as well as other heavy hitters like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Wednesday, and probably a few more titles for Netflix’s fledgling gaming efforts. You can keep up with all of the latest reveals right here.