How to watch Netflix’s Tudum 2023 event

Netflix is returning for its now-annual Tudum event, a livestream where it will showcase all of the latest news and trailers for its biggest franchises. That includes the ones that are already hits, like The Witcher, Bridgerton, and Squid Game, but also titles that we haven’t seen much of yet, including 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and One Piece. The announcements are expected to span across TV, film, and gaming.