How to watch Netflix’s Tudum 2023 event

Now that a week of video game news is complete, it’s time for... streaming news.
Netflix is returning for its now-annual Tudum event, a livestream where it will showcase all of the latest news and trailers for its biggest franchises. That includes the ones that are already hits, like The Witcher, Bridgerton, and Squid Game, but also titles that we haven’t seen much of yet, including 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and One Piece. The announcements are expected to span across TV, film, and gaming.
Tudum (the event, not the website) debuted back in 2021, and last year’s edition felt particularly packed, covering everything from Queen Charlotte and Wednesday to The Witcher: Blood Origin. Based on an early tease, it sounds like the 2023 version will be similarly stuffed.
How and when to watch Netflix Tudum 2023
The event will be streaming live from São Paulo, Brazil, and you’ll be able to watch it directly on YouTube. (You can also check out the embed at the top of this article.) It takes place on June 17th at 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET.