Netflix’s very brief Avatar: The Last Airbender teaser promises a 2024 premiere

Netflix has been very quiet about its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. And while the new teaser trailer released at its Tudum event doesn’t show much at all, it does confirm the series will start streaming in 2024.
The show has been in the works for some time, first announced in 2018, and has gone through a few issues — including having Last Airbender series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko leave the project over creative differences. Since then, Netflix has announced some of the cast and the technology powering the show, but we have yet to see it in action via a trailer.
But hey, at least we got our first images today:
Then again, given the streamer’s spotty history with live-action takes on anime — see Cowboy Bebop or Death Note — it may be playing things extra safe. Of course, Avatar isn’t the only such adaptation in its future lineup, with live-action takes on One Piece and My Hero Academia also in the works, along with (for some reason) another version of Death Note.