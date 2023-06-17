Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Kim Dotcom is ‘not giving an inch’ after sentencing of two Megaupload execs

Kim Dotcom is ‘not giving an inch’ after sentencing of two Megaupload execs

/

He’s still fighting extradition, says the two struck a deal to serve as witnesses against him in exchange for leniency.

By Wes Davis, a weekend editor who covers the latest in tech and entertainment. He has written news, reviews, and more as a tech journalist since 2020.

Share this story

Mathias Ortmann and Bram van der Kolk crossing a street together.
Megaupload officers Mathias Ortmann and Bram van der Kolk have each been sentenced in the years-long Megaupload case.
Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

I didn’t expect to write about Megaupload in 2023, but here we are — former Megaupload officers Mathias Ortmann and Bram van der Kolk have been sentenced to more than two years in prison over their roles in the company, Associated Press reported on Thursday. The two men have been granted delayed sentences owing to the impending birth of Ortmann’s child and van der Kolk’s ill mother.

Dotcom tweeted about the convictions on Thursday, saying the light sentences two men got off easy because they are pinning the blame on him, adding that they “will make terrible witnesses for the US Govt.”

Megaupload, which was a file-sharing site, has been gone for over 10 years, since the US Department of Justice seized its assets and charged several executives, including Kim Dotcom, with a host of criminal charges including racketeering, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit various crimes.

In December 2013, the US Department of Justice published 191 pages of evidence against Dotcom and Megaupload, with its investigation finding that the site had made more than $175 million in membership and ad revenue.

It’s been about a year since the men entered a plea deal to avoid extradition to the US from New Zealand and eight years since we asked if it was time to just settle the Megaupload case. Around that time, it was ruled by a New Zealand court that Dotcom can be extradited to the US, and he’s been fighting that ruling ever since.

More from this stream Megaupload's legal battle with labels and the DOJ: the full story

See all 35 stories