Florida has banned direct-to-consumer auto sales, but electric-only automakers get a pass.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a law, written by dealer lobbyists, banning direct-to-consumer auto sales in the state, effective July 1st, 2023 (via Jalopnik).

The law lets electric-only manufacturers like Tesla sell directly, but older companies’ electric cars must go through dealerships. Floridians will still be arguing with dealers about factory-installed sealants.