This DIY kit lets you use an old Nintendo 64 controller wirelessly with the Switch

In case you missed it, last week 8BitDo announced a new DIY kit that lets you turn an original Nintendo 64 controller into a wireless gamepad for the Nintendo Switch. It could be an ideal project if you want a more authentic way to play classic Nintendo 64 games on your modern console, or maybe try out some modern games with a retro gamepad.

Nintendo sells a wireless Nintendo 64 controller of its own. But despite releasing over a year and a half ago, the official version can be annoyingly hard to come by. The $49.99 controller often sells out quickly whenever new stock is available, and availability is limited to subscribers of Nintendo’s online service. 8BitDo’s kit, meanwhile, gives you the warm fuzzy feeling of upcycling old hardware rather than letting it collect dust.

Installing the mod means removing the original controller cable, but you get a plug for the hole. Image: Nintendo The $39.99 bundle includes the PCB, rumble pack, and hall effect joystick. Image: 8BitDo

8BitDo says the kit can be installed without the need for any soldering, includes an LED status indicator, and should offer 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. You charge it via a USB-C port on the included rumble pack, and because the mod involves removing the original controller cable you get a small plug for the hole.

As well as the Switch, 8BitDo’s website says modded N64 controllers will also work wirelessly with Android. There are also press shots of the controller being used to game on a laptop — we’ve followed up with 8BitDo to see if that means modded N64 controllers also work with Windows PCs.

The company has put out similar DIY kits for other retro controllers in the past, offering wireless-compatible hardware for gamepads from the NES, SNES, and Sega Genesis.